Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — March 9, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 9, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.

Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 9, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the March 2, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 3/5/21. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Hinton Special Election Results as follows:

For the public measure: Hinton School PPEL — Shall the following public measure RC be adopted:

For the question, there were: one hundred eighteen (118) votes

Against the question, there were one hundred thirty-two (132) votes

We therefore declare the public measure “Shall the following public measure RC be adopted?” not to be adopted. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve FY 2021-22 Plymouth County Secondary Road Bargaining Unit Contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the real estate contract for E911 land purchase of 5 acres of land in the SW corner of the SW ¼ of NW ¼ of Section 5 of 90-47. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to open the Plymouth County FY 2021-22 budget hearing at 10 am. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

No members from the public were present and no written comments were received. Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to close the budget public hearing at 10:02 am. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the FY 2021-22 Elected Official’s Salary Resolution #03092021-1. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the FY 2021-22 Budget Resolution #03092021-2 to adopt the budget. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Willer Addition in Section 19 of Plymouth Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 22/27 of Westfield Township on 200th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 3/10 in Plymouth Township on C44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the road embargo Resolution #030921-3. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to enter Closed Session per IA Code 21.5 (c) to discuss pending litigation at 11 a.m. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to end closed session and enter open session at 11:10 a.m. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

No further action was taken. The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:26 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021