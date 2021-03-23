Probate — Paw Eh Wah
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAW EH WAH, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056136
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate Of Paw Eh Wah, Deceased, who died On or about October 1, 2020:
You are hereby notified that Paw Eh Wah died intestate on October 1, 2020 and that Mu La Htoo was appointed Administrator of the estate.
Notice is given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated March 11, 2021.
Mu La Htoo, Executor of Estate
212 George Street
Sioux City, IA 51103
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for Executor
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
April 1, 2021
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 25, 2021
and Thursday, April 1, 2021