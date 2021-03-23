River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — March 15, 2021

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

03/15/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room

Jr/Sr High School — Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

FFA students presented to the board their experiences with opening the RV chapter, fundraising, and events they are participating in. They also thanked the board for their support.

A. Public Hearing Calendar 2021-2022

A public hearing was held to approve the 2021-2022 school calendar. There were no public comments.

B. Opening of Negotiations with Certified Bargaining Unit

The first negotiation session was held as Eric Flynn presented the proposal to the River Valley CSD Board of Education. Superintendent Slater will advise them of a date for a counter proposal from the Board.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of February 15, 2021

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Account

3. Lunch Fund

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. Secondary Principal and Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Action Items

A. Resignations

Approve Melissa Holtz’s resignation.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts for the following

Head Baseball Coach – Tanner Zahnley $2,700

Head Boys Golf Coach – Adam Bisenius $1,700

Head Golf Coach Girls – Taylor Jansen $1,700

Elementary Special Education – $39,973 Sara Ho

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. 2021-2022 School Calendar

Approve the calendar as presented for the 2021-2022 school year.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Summer Food Program

Approve participation in the national Summer Food Program.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. River Valley Elementary HVAC Unit Replacement Purchase via ESSER Funds

To approve the IMC better option quote.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Set Budget Hearing

Set budget hearing for April 12, 2021 at 6:30 pm in the boardroom.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. 2020 Audit

Approve the audit report as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Early Retirement Applications

Approve the early retirement applications of Connie Jensen and Jim Bezoni.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Out of State Trip

Approve the team to travel out of state for the track meet.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

J. COVID 19 Regulations

9. Discussion Items

A. FY2022 Budget Presentation

The FY 2022 budget was presented.

B. Superintendent Report

C. Board Member Report

10. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 pm.

11. Closed Session for Negotiations: Under Iowa Code Section 20.17(3), meetings of public employers to discuss collective bargaining strategy are exempt from Iowa Code Chapter 21 (Open Meetings Law).

Approve motion to enter into closed session under Iowa Code Section 20.17(3), meetings of public employers to discuss collective bargaining strategy are exempt from Iowa Code Chapter 21 (Open Meetings Law).

Negotiation sessions, strategy meeting of employers Iowa Code 20.17

Closed session adjourned at 8:35 pm

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021