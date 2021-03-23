Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — March 8, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

March 8, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high library on March 8, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Nelson, Thomsen (via phone), Koele, Steffen. Absent: none. Visitors: Hollie Gray, Doug Baird, Jacob Thomas, Linda Fetterman, Jordan Bremer, Nicky Metcalf, Faith Lambert, Scott Gernhart, Denise Heiman, Blake Stubbs, Jeremy Cross, Aaron Welch.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Revised Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to approve the revised minutes for June 10, 2019 and August 10, 2020 to reflect the correct motion on the Flexibility account resolution as approved. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the Feb. 8, 2021 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve bills in the amounts of $22,284.86 from the General Fund, $73,786.41 from the PPEL Fund, $10,067.00 from the Management Fund, $32,572.21 from the Sales Tax Fund, $3,593.22 from the Activity Fund, $12,642.89 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $72,426.03 from the General Fund, $41,637.07 from the PPEL Fund, $89.00 from the Management Fund, $15,488.15 from the Activity Fund, and $101.17 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none

Reports: Bormann – Report on sports numbers, winter sports seasons, Glackin-report – COVID numbers good.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the open enrollment requests by Leya Lorenzen (RV) for Kylee (10th), Robyn Kranz (MVAO) for Meyer (1), Michelle Evans (KP) for Teagan (8th), Casey & Crystal Woods (MVAO) for Ryker (3rd) and Bentley (6th), Jeremy & Alyssa Meyer (KP) for Blade (4th) and by Christopher & Jennifer Rasmussen for Elizabeth (K) to attend WC beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve enacting the Board Policy 407.6: Employee Early Retirement. Motion did not carry, none voting for the policy enactment.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to accept the bid on house on 519 Fair St. from D&C Movers, Hoefling, for $500.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Bids for HVAC install and HVAC control update reviewed. Note: sub contractor, (Electronic Innovations) on MPIRE bid was not an approved bidder.

• Bids for Parking Lot Paving Project reviewed.

• Bids for Wrestling Room Addition reviewed.

Hearing on bid projects:

• President Frafjord opened the hearing on the bid projects at 8:30 pm.

* Lloyd – Concerns from the community regarding wrestling room project and request for a better priority list.

* Visitor comment on wrestling room project.

* HVAC needs discussion.

* Hearing closed at 8:53 pm.

• Moved by Steffen , second by Nelson to approve the base bid + Alt. #1 of $439,000 from MTC Mechanical for the HVAC project in the Gym and Controls update. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd, to approve the bid from Firm Foundation Concrete of $546,532.08 for the Parking Lot Paving Project. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the base bid + Alt #1 and Alt #2for the Wrestling Room Addition of $660,450. Motion carried, all voting aye with Lloyd abstaining.

Personnel:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to approve MS Wrestling Contract for Scott Linden. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve Robin Chute as volunteer baseball coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• WCEA proposal by Denise Heiman – base wages increased $1000 each lane, $1000 across the board for all teachers and $250 base increase for extra curricular activities.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve raising umpire pay to $115 for baseball and $110 for softball. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve an Elementary Principal Contract be offered to Nicky Metcalf. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the Lane change for Michelle Lux from BA+30 to Masters for the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the 2021-22 Budget Estimate and direct publication. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to set the 2021-22 Budget Hearing for April 12, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to use the Foundation interest received for teacher grants for classroom projects for the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the Concurrent Enrollment for Summer Courses at WITCC. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approved the 2020 Audit Report as presented by Christen Howrey. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve using April 1 as a snow makeup day instead of a day off. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the 6-8th grade Washington trip through World Classroom (as presented by Aaron Welch) to use the facilities for fundraising and supervised by Connie Bates and not considered a school sponsored activity. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Good of the cause – Steffen – Questions regarding the Valedictorian recognition – Bormann stated this can be revisited. Frafjord – Suggestion of looking at onus pay for staff taking on extra duties this year and submitting resignation effective after the next regular board meeting.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to adjourn at 9:37 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — MARCH 2021

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 81.90

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 81.90

Vendor Total: 163.80

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 797.00

Clark’s Hardware SERVICE CALL ON DRYER 59.00

CNOS WR REGIONALS FEE 90.00

Cornhusker International 15 – MIRROR 172.72

CULLIGAN KITCHEN SOFTENER RENTAL 25.00

CULLIGAN LUNCH ROOM SOFTENER RENTAL & SALT 67.55

Vendor Total: 92.55

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

Gill Hauling GARBAGE SERVICE JAN21 600.00

Gill Hauling GARBAGE SERVICE JAN21 675.00

Vendor Total: 1,275.00

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS SPECIAL ED SERVICES 210.45

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS CONVENTION 195.00

Iowa Quiz Bowl League ENTRY FEE 115.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM IOWA TESTING PROGRAM.. 1,512.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

SENSORS 211.79

FUEL FILTERS 75.08

17 & 19 FUEL FILTERS..225.24

17- BLOCK HEATER 54.45

13-GASKET 10.12

13-GASKET 3.59

06-GASKET 16.03

06 – PARTS 17.54

06 – SEAL RING/O-PRESS LINE 25.19

CREDIT (277.49)

Vendor Total: 361.54

JOSTENS DIPLOMAS 350.33

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL 2 BUS WASHES 50.00

Lightspeed Technologies, Inc. REDMIKE BATTERY 14.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 71.32

Mercy Medical Clinics DRIVER PHYSICAL 127.00

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMM-ERCE MEMBERSHIP 85.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 692.55

Mpire Heating & Cooling SERVICE CALL – ELEMENTARY 299.25

Mpire Heating & Cooling SERVICE CALL – SQUEAKY BELT 142.50

Vendor Total: 441.75

MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING SERVICE CALL ON WATER HEATER LINES 863.14

NWAEA INST. SUPPLIES 64.55

PAPER CORPORATION, THE COPY PAPER 1,425.12

Peak Performance WEIGHT MACHINE CABLES 300.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES 09-PARTS 77.60

SCHOOL BUS SALES HEATER MOTORS/BLOWER ASSEMBLY 263.32

SCHOOL BUS SALES 15-2 MIRROR 197.90

SCHOOL BUS SALES 09-BLOWER MOTOR/ASSMB 101.71

Vendor Total: 640.53

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ART SUPPLIES 24.14

SIOUX CITY RAMPS SPEC ED PARKING FEE 50.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIR LEAK IN WEIGHT ROOM 561.38

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

2 HARNESSES AND 8 FASTENERS 203.86

WIRE HARNESSES 378.09

13 – MIRROR 158.20

REPAIR PARTS 47.97

Vendor Total: 788.12

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS SPEC ED SEM 1 10,620.90

Wulf, Melissa LUNCH FOR CNA CLASS during VACCINATIONS 25.97

Fund Total: 22,284.86

Checking Account Total: 22,284.86

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. VPPEL LOAN ISSUANCE COSTS 8,818.89

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates WR ROOM ADDITION FEES 18,404.28

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES HS GYM COOLING & TEMP CONTROL SYSTEM REF 20,186.25

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

PIPER SANDLER CAPITAL LOAN ISSUANCE COSTS 25,300.00

Fund Total: 73,786.41

Checking Account Total: 73,786.41

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIPMENT BREAK FIX POLICY 10,067.00

Fund Total: 10,067.00

Checking Account Total: 10,067.00

SALES TAX FUND

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE CONVECTION STEAMER 32,281.55

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE STEAMER INSTALL PARTS 290.66

Vendor Total: 32,572.21

Fund Total 32,572.21

Checking Account Total: 32,572.21

ACTIVITY FUND

2080 MEDIA INC. PIXELLOT HARDWARE/SOFTWARE NFHS 1,500.00

ATLANTIC COMMUNITY SCHOOL ARCHERY ENTRY FEES 28.00

CARDINAL ARCHERY ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 20.00

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESS SUPPLIES 72.00

CHUTE, ERIN CHEER JUDGE 25.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS PITCHING MATS-4 1,162.72

Knaack, Denise SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

NELSON, HEATH JH WR. OFFICIAL 100.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Riddell/All American Sports MS HELMETS 284.50

ROGERS, BREE CHEER JUDGE 25.00

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 24.00

ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 28.00

Vendor Total: 52.00

STRATTON, BLAKE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS ARCHERY ENTRY FEE 24.00

Fund Total: 3,593.22

Checking Account Total: 3,593.22

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 175.75

FOOD 57.06

FOOD 62.46

Vendor Total: 295.27

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 213.40

FOOD 348.96

FOOD 179.72

FOOD 67.92

FOOD 179.44

FOOD 113.20

Vendor Total: 1,102.64

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

WAREWASH 40.80

SUPPLIES 71.24

FOOD 1,989.61

FOOD 1,619.55

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 375.80

FOOD 446.66

FOOD 1,375.57

FOOD 4,105.97

SUPPLIES 943.98

WAREWASH 40.80

Vendor Total: 11,009.98

U.S. FOODS-SIOUX FALLS FOOD 235.00

Fund Total: 12,642.89

Checking Account Total: 12,642.89

BMO PAYMENT — FEBRUARY 2021

Batch Description: FEB 2021 BMO ACTIVITY

AMAZON FEB 2021-DH TIARA SWEETHEART 18.99

American Pop Corn Co. CONCESS SUPPLIES 4.50

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. CONCESS PIZZA 53.94

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. CONCESS PIZZA 299.70

DOLLAR GENERAL TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES 8.15

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame BB WARMUPS 832.00

SAM’S CLUB CONCESS SUPPLIES 160.18

SAM’S CLUB CONCESS SUPPLIES 1,150.68

SUPER 8 WR. ROOMS – WAVERLY 1,292.76

Batch Total: 3,820.90

Batch Description: FEB 2021 BMO-LUNCH

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD.. 10.85

SAM’S CLUB FOIL/SYRUP.. 50.40

SAM’S CLUB FOIL SHEETS..39.92

Batch Total: 101.17

Batch Description: FEB 21 BMO_GENERAL

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 61.37

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 56.88

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS FOR SNOWBLOWER 8.75

AMAZON FEB 2021 OFFICE PRECALC. TEXTBOOKS 227.63

AMAZON FEB 2021 ELEM SUPPLIES 25.98

AMAZON CABINET KEYS 30.61

AMAZON ENVELOPES 31.18

AMAZON FEB 2021 NURSE SUPPLIES 359.68

AMAZON SUPPLIES 2,574.42

AMAZON BOARD GRANT 30.99

AMAZON CUPS, GLOVES, FLUORESCENT LIGHT FILTERS 1,068.62

Bomgaars WELDING ROB 29.99

Bomgaars 49 BAGS OF ICE MELT 528.71

Bomgaars BUS SUPPLIES..228.74

BREW GAS 01/21/2021

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 58.36

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 40.02

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. PIZZA-INTERVIEW COMMITTEE 61.94

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. PBIS INCENTIVES – REIMBURSED 25.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. 89.17

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. GARBAGE BAGS, DISIN-FECTANT WIPES 404.00

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES FOR INTERVIEW COMMITTEE 8.00

HILLYARD INC. CLEANING SUPPLIES 2,015.72

Home Depot, The CLEANING SUPPLIES 299.91

JJ Motors FEB21_CH VEHICLE REPAIRS 3,940.23

KNOVA’S CARPETS, INC. BOARD GRANT 155.61

KWIK STAR GAS 138.48

MENARDS SHELVING 78.84

MENARDS STORAGE FOR TECH ROOM 225.02

MENARDS FEB21_KL BOARD GRANT 125.16

MENARDS FEB21_MB SHOP INST. SUPPLIES 225.89

METADOT CORPORATION HELPDESK SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 313.20

NASP, INC. ARROWS 210.00

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION 17.11

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 60.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 114.44

SAM’S CLUB OFFICE EXT DAY SUPPLIES 35.92

SAM’S CLUB RETIREMENT RECEPTION 141.76

Subway PBIS INCENTIVES – REIMBURSED 5.00

SUNNYBROOK FUNERAL – STAFF 34.99

SUPER 8 JT-COACH COACHES ROOMS WR 481.32

U.S. POST OFFICE FEB 2021 OFFICE POSTAGE 7.50

U.S. POST OFFICE FEB21_CH POSTAGE 8.70

WALMART FEB21_KF FACS SUPPLIES 312.02

WALMART EXT. DAY PROGRAM SNACKS 88.08

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN FEB21_C6 PHONE/INTERNET 640.64

Batch Total: 15,660.64

Report Total: 19,582.71

FEB. 2021 PREPAID CHECKS

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Check

GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY 2,000.00

Linda Fetterman 100.00

Amy Fixsel 100.00

Faith Lambert 100.00

Curtis Lilly 100.00

Kimberly Lilly 100.00

Daniel Livermore 50.00

Randall Petersen 100.00

Mark Prunty 100.00

Barry Thomas 100.00

Patrick Tomoson 100.00

Roger Wilson 100.00

Kathi Groth 100.00

Music Sales Digital Services, LLC 454.99

LAWTON-BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL 35,650.69

NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC 2,500.00

Akron Westfield Community School 8,382.01

Rolling Oil 6,627.70

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 56,765.39

Checking Account ID: 2

Check Type: Check

ASTRO BUILDING INC.. 15,390.00

ASTRO BUILDING INC.. 15,390.00

MID AMERICAN

ENERGY 10,857.07

Void Total 0.00

Total without Voids 41,637.07

Checking Account ID: 3

Check Type: Check

EGR Insurance Inc. 89.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 89.00

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Check

Western Valley Conference 6,095.00

STEVE PICK 105.00

IHSAA 372.00

IHSAA 1,938.00

Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union 1,296.00

American Heart Association 613.85

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 10,419.85

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Direct Deposit

TRAVIS CHIZEK 80.00

LLOYD JENNESS 80.00

CHAD WILLER 80.00

CHESTERMAN CO. 1,007.40

Void Total 0.00

Total without Voids 1,247.40

Grand Total:

Void Total 0.00

Total without Voids 110,158.71

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021