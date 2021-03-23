Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — February 16, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 02/16/2021

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Utilities 98.18

Argus Leader (SF-SD) Civil Service Comm Pub 1,499.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

Autry Reporting Deposition 58.90

B & B Cleaning Spec. 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Baird, Michael D 159067 bookkeeping 224.75

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Barnes & Noble Books 490.30

Beadle County Sheriff 103977 Service fees 52.00

Bernie’s Lawn & Garden 165 Stihl chainsaw parts 27.58

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 Transcript of Hearing 6.00

Bockenstedt***, Dre Professional Dues DB 2 185.00

Bomgaars Parts #504 153.23

Boone Brothers Roof 102667 Install new stack 658.37

Bottjen***, Chadwic 615 Clothing Allowance 115.99

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Gloves 959.70

Buena Vista Cnty Sh 35052 CINA Petition 36.50

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 LEC sewer leak in kitchen 422.00

Canon Financial Serv. 40698 Contract Charges 97.02

Cardis Mfg Co. 41396 Snow removal/salt 1/24 818.50

Centurylink Telephone 215.69

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 postage 29.75

Cherokee Cnty Sheri 308301 Hearing 39.00

Chesterman CO. Water 871.40

Christian Home Assn 65495 shelter 147.48

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 CC Post Accident 35.00

Clayton, Emily Commission Meeting 43.40

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Toilet Paper 446.12

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Service 1,000.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 5,975.00

Cornhusker Int Truc 437 Parts & Labor #303 322.00

Crittenton Center 84100 shelter 8,163.75

Delta Dental Of Iowa 02-02-2021-02-08-2021 6,011.10

Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970 Sentencing Hearing 15.50

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Sanitary napkin dispen 159.50

Echo Group 101509 Lights for new room 214.90

Electronic Engineer pager 54.00

ESO Solutions Inc. Professional Services 4,085.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 30.80

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone se 56.11

Finish Line Fuels 103922 Gas and Vehicle Repair 19,387.57

Fox***, Jacklyn Professional Dues JF 2 185.00

Gale 104302 books lp 59.22

Gardner Media LLC books 56.72

Gay, Robert B 90503 bookkeeping 133.00

Gill Hauling Inc. 100935 Garbage service-JN21/D 84.50

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage service JN21 913.50

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 LEASE 58.36

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #201 124.00

Graves Constr Co 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 60,716.67

Gray***, Michael A 605 Clothing Allowance 128.39

Grell***, James 102847 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Guardian Alliance Guardian Software lice 1,020.00

Healy Welding Parts 556.00

Heidman Law Firm 105425 Gen Board 87.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 Electrical supplies 316.64

Hornick City of Water 73.11

Imko & Diversified Temp 825.02

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #200 144.45

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 6,546.53

Iowa Good Roads Assoc. 118682 Yearly Dues 95.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Basic training & taser 9,125.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 4,927.27

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #306 197.35

Istate Truck Center 103547 Filters and lube for d 243.56

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 3,552.10

Jacobs Electric 122161 Installation of lights 5,545.71

Jaenisch***, Zachar 500551 Mileage for District 6 76.16

Jennings***, Patrick Professional Dues PJ 2 185.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Parts #40 119.58

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Batteries, Parts, Anti 515.57

Kars Detail Center 500180 Install Lettering 200.00

Koster, Leon K. Commission Meeting 31.90

Kuhlmann***, Loni Business Cards & Mileage 158.87

Leroy Hanson Co 142030 Shirts, jackets & comp 784.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract usage 256.69

Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816) phone/internet 62.02

Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690 Bond Review 11.50

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 432.50

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 3,957.14

Mansfield, John Commission Meeting 30.18

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Shop Tools – Lawton 136.82

Menards 199721 Shop supplies/DPNC 174.39

Mercyone Siouxland Random Quarterly CDL D 1,293.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 1189 – Cremation Assist 1,500.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,985.35

Midwest Alarm Co. Inc. 102416 Alarm monitoring FB21 128.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 31.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #201 18.15

Miltenberger, Micha 500554 election 100.00

Monona Cnty Sheriff 165318 Petition 103.92

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.33

Moville, City of 167600 water garbage sewer 29.50

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,448.98

MSS Midwest Storage 104120 shelving 2,485.43

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts #317 395.86

National Assn Cnty 1316 NACVSO Membership 60.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 522.69

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 393.1 gallons 405.18

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Parts #422 60.27

Northside Glass Serv. 485 Parts & Labor #214 597.00

Northwest Environment 99508 LEC Cleanup 442.00

Office Elements 100254 Folders, CD envelopes 888.96

One Office Solution 104853 supplies 477.96

Oto, City of 180887 Water Jan-Feb-Mar 2021 205.50

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 2,400.00

Pepin, Hubert 101477 township/trustee 75.00

Peterson Contractor 101273 Weir Repair P3 & P35 10,281.49

Pierson, City of Water 47.44

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repairs 435.50

Porter Lee Corporation BEAST annual software 1,200.00

Ricoh USA, Inc copier 293.58

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear main line – tower 240.00

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.05

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Vehicle Repair 29.95

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Diesel for LEC generat 812.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal 30.00

Sentry Security Fas 101743 Door lock – fail safe 1,925.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,115.27

Shane’s Glass & More 103260 Repair automatic door 653.30

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 396.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,859.83

Sioux City Treas. (4 213400) Payroll 34,723.40

Sioux Sales Co. 214700 Wearing/Safety Apparel 62.90

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 17.00

Small, Terrance M 216645 township/trustee 75.00

Smith, Cheryl 360 Transcript to AG’s 25.00

Smiths Detection Inc. 104305 Contractual Services 4,257.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Filters & pivot kit-Bo 120.65

Sparklight 952 Cable 289.81

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 shipping 149.09

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Shop Supplies – Oto 92.00

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #200 100.08

Steig***, Craig Mileage 4.48

Stensland, John 222803 township/trustee 75.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,391.93

Teel Heating & Air 691 Furnace & wood stove 533.25

Thomas, Tracy Ann Forensic Consultation 10,665.20

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,068.67

Transit Works 100784 Engineering Equipment 1,560.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 INTERNET 11,510.10

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Vehicle Washes 565.94

UST Testing Service Monthly Tank Stick Rea 300.00

Viking Sales Management 1191 – Partial January 300.00

Waterbury Funeral #1063 – Funeral Assist 3,000.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 January 2021 Wellmark 222,090.28

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #405 70.72

Western Iowa Tech 248200 School of Instruction 20.00

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 544.31

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-JN21 5,979.19

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 90.00

Youth Shelter Care shelter 693.84

Ziegler Inc. Parts & Labor #217 4,383.50

Grand Total: 507,054.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021