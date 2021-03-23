Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — February 23, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 02/23/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 gas bookmobile 83.59

Abdo-Spotlight-Magic 102235 books 45.90

Accurate Reporting 98587 Deposition 141.00

Agriland FS Inc 98943 Hornick lib lp gas 142.54

Albers***, Ronald 101543 Clothing Allowance 195.96

Arthur Gallagher Risk 100804 Installment 2 of 4 62,542.00

Autry Reporting 14803 Deposition 45.60

Barnes & Noble books 613.25

Big Frig Tumblers 591.76

Bomgaars 27646 Diesel Fuel Additive 339.25

Brandon Deeds Construction 105648 Boat ramp repair/LS 1,000.00

Broad Reach books 183.60

Bubke, Misty L CSR 1840 Deposition 26.00

Cardis Mfg Co 41396 Snow removal/salt 2/4 1,173.50

Carroll County Sher FECR107840 Haberberger 75.32

CenturyLink 103380 Shop Telephone 154.98

Chesterman CO 321643 Bottled water 115.05

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 451.08

Cornhusker Int Truck 437 Parts #406 630.26

Costar Realty Info CoStar.. 109.20

Crawford County Sheriff 59472 FECR107840 Erika 45.68

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 26.88

Delta Dental Of Iowa 2/9/2021-2/16/2021 Den 4,072.41

Demco 65866 book supplies office 219.85

Don’s Pro Shop 69246 Door Plaques 44.00

Echo Group 101509 Electrical supplies 369.93

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 Cockroach treatment 294.68

Edmundson***, Rachel 102996 Parking Oct, Nov, Dec 376.25

Environmental System 934 ArcGIS single use perp 1,500.00

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades #217 2,221.00

Fastenal Co 80863 Safety glasses & track 96.49

Fedex 81003 Postage 8.88

Frontier Communicat 291028 pierson telephone internet 137.00

Gale 104302 books lp 217.01

Gardner Media LLC books 54.72

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage Service 132.00

Gordon Flesch Company MV & TAX DEPARTMENT 363.01

Government Forms 104575 Motor Vehicle Dept Win 750.00

Hensley***, Loan Professional Dues 2021 185.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #207 73.76

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp-Erica 1,019.54

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Inland Truck Parts Parts 344.36

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,466.15

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Salt 10,270.98

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 250.00

Iowa State Associat 100789 Dental Insurance 5,100.81

ISSDA 127302 Winter School Garrett 420.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #506 162.24

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 2,919.65

Jim Hawk Truck Trailer 99918 Parts #503 148.73

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 302.40

Josh’s Truck Alignment 500271 Parts & Labor #203 174.72

Knovas Carpets 131887 Carpet for new room 1,420.05

Knowbuddy Resources 98764 books 242.39

LCC Garage Door Spec 104280 Hornick Garage Door 1,050.00

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Little Falls Machine 143902 Parts #414 439.12

Loffler Companies 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon C 92.40

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract 1,018.67

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 83.33

Menards 199721 Tools and parts for Fo 364.74

Mercy Health Service 500120 MLT Work Comp 375.00

MidAmerican Energy 159813 electric Hornick library 21.62

MidAmerica Books books 412.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 142.50

Midwest Wheel Parts #200 16.35

Mike’s Repair 161687 Machinery & Equipment 604.83

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Handy, LC 1,108.50

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Parts & Labor #26 1,224.99

Murphy Tractor Oil 813.00

National Assn Cnty 1316 NAVSCO Course Regist. 350.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 350.07

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gas/Diesel/Propane/Oil 36,592.54

Northside Glass Service Parts & Labor #26, #20 380.00

Office Elements 100254 Folders, Pens, Tape 452.67

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 498.58

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #202 283.59

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 3,600.00

Penworthy Company, 184545 books 191.61

Pomp’s Tire Service 99584 Maintenance: Vehicle 1,548.09

Property Damage App 104903 J/C SO Liability 168.25

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 402.98

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 211.21

Ricoh USA, Inc. copier 790.83

Sapp Bros Petroleum Gasohol – 502.1 gallon 2,348.89

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal LM 2021 30.00

Security National Bank School dues Meals trav 9,261.01

Service Master Rest Carpet Cleaning – Moville 483.00

Severeide***, Shane 500553 Boot reimb 160.00

SFM Mutual Insurance 500520 Work Comp 547.00

Sioux City Journal 213900 Proposed Budget Proof 80.52

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,606.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Water/sewer DC20 16,979.23

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #930 113.31

Sioux Sales Co. 214700 Active Shooter Kits 2,228.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Rekey lock, keys 100.75

Smart Apple Media books 241.49

Sparklight 952 Cable TV 198.35

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Core rig/bit rental 115.00

Staples Credit Plan 104864 Office Supplies 150.48

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,203.68

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #221 1,199.63

Uline Garbage Bags 140.95

United Healthcare 102482 March 2021 Coverage 700.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 8,908.13

Waste Management Sioux 1557 Garbage 201.50

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 139,432.80

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Copier Lease 132.25

Wigman Co 250300 Pipe and fittings 621.24

Williams & Company 911 phone system planning 90.00

Williges LLC 102485 Annual Parking Mar 202 650.00

Woodbury Cnty LTD 102466 Payroll Corrections -4.77

Woodbury County REC 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury County Treas. 104770 Copy Paper 330.00

Woodbury County Ext 225109 Sponsorship – Midstate 500.00

Youth & Shelter Service 257733 shelter 1,166.25

Ziegler Inc. Filters #217 163.98

Grand Total: 359,233.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021