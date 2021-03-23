Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 2, 2021

MARCH 2, 2021

NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for March 2, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the February 23, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $371,012.95. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Zachary Jaenisch, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 03-03-21, $19.83/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 10-28-20. Entry Level Salary: $19.83/hour.; the separation of Scott Cameron, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-04-21. Resignation.; the separation of Bryan Maron, Maintenance Worker, Building Services Dept., effective 03-08-21. Retirement.; the promotion of Angel Chagolla, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-09-21, $25.14/hour, 22%=$4.68/hr. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Deputy.; the promotion of Luke Talbert, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-09-21, $25.14/hour, 22%=$4.68/hr. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Deputy.; the appointment of Maxwell Stewart, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-09-21, $25.14/hour. Appointment by County Sheriff.; and appointment of Andrew Theisen, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-09-21, $25.14/hour. Appointment by County Sheriff. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (3) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $20.46/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Bryan Maron to remain on the County’s dental insurance. Copy filed.

To approve four agreements for electronic provision of Woodbury County Recorder’s office public record images. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending Bryan Maron for his years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,137

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING

BRYAN MARON FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Bryan Maron has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Building Services Department for 21 years from February 16, 2000 to March 8, 2021.

WHEREAS, the service given by Bryan Maron as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Bryan Maron for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Bryan Maron.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending Darrell Oban for his years of services to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,138

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING

DARRELL OBAN FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Darrell Oban has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Secondary Roads Department for 25 years from December 23, 1996 to March 26, 2021.

WHEREAS, the service given by Darrell Oban as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Darrell Oban for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Darrell Oban.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Mid American Energy. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the tax abatement for Nancy Spink, Vin #67A5852, 1976 Bonnevilla.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,139

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Nancy J. Spink is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #67A5258 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #67A5852 1976 Bonnevilla

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Nancy J. Spink.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the tax abatement for Sheryl Livingston, Vin #BE1488B, 1968 Buddy.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,140

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Sheryl Livingston is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #BE1488B located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #BE1488B 1968 Buddy

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Sheryl Livingston.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the tax abatement for Tallview Terrace, Vin #19A19371S, 1991 Colt and Vin #22375, 1967 Rollohome.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,141

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Tallview Terrace is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #19A19371S, VIN #22375 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #19A19371S 1991 Colt

VIN #22375 1967 Rollohome

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Tallview Terrace.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894728254003, 821 Jennings St.

RESOLUTION #13,142

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

All that part of Block 134, Sioux City East Addition, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Block 134, thence South along the East line of said Block, 75 feet, thence West and parallel with the North line of said Block, 158 feet, thence North and parallel with the East line of said Block, 75 feet to the North line of said Block, thence East along the North line of said Block, 158 feet to the place of beginning, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (821 Jennings Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 16th Day of March, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 16th Day of March, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $602.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 2nd Day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcels #884801246010, 1911 S. Alice St. and #884801246011, 1913 S. Alice St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #884801246010, 1911 S. Alice St. and #884801246011, 1913 S. Alice St.., to Joseph & Leann Birk, 1904 S Helen St, Sioux City, for $870.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,143

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Joseph A. Birk and Leann M. Birk in the sum of Eight Hundred Seventy Dollars & 00/100 ($870.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #884801246010 & #884801246011

The East one-half (E Ω) of Lot Three (3) in Block Seventy-Eight (78) of the West Morningside Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1911 S. Alice Street)

The East One Hundred and Eleven feet (E 111’) of Lot Four (4) in Block Seventy-Eight (78) of the West Morningside Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1913 S. Alice Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 2nd Day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the quote from Verizon for the Reveal GPS system. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the quote for GeoEvent Server from ESRI. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the contract for Briese Farm with Bruce Willems for calendar years 2021-2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for application for Zoning District Map Amendment for GIS parcel #894634100004 to Agricultural Estates. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to conduct the first reading of Zoning District Map Amendment for GIS Parcel #894634100004 to Agricultural Estates. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 9, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021