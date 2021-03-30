Anthon City Council Minutes — March 24, 2021

Anthon City Council

MARCH 24, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on March 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present – Amy Buck, Chad Maier, Polly Pithan and Bob Farmer.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

FIRE DEPARTMENT – HEALTH & SAFETY PROPERTY CONCERNS AT 315 E MAIN ST: Present was Anthon Fire Chief, Chad Maier to discuss the health and safety concerns of the property at 315 E. Main St. including but not limited to the life safety concerns for the fire department regarding the contents surrounding the property and the unknown concerns inside the property. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, for attorney, Allyson Dirksen to move forward with citations on the property at 315 E. Main St. Carried 5-0.

ORDINANCE #216: Pithan introduced

Ordinance #216 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS CONTAINED IN CHAPTER 50 – NUISANCE ABATEMENT PROCEDURE”.

Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #216. Motion was seconded by Boggs and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to pass and adopt Ordinance #216. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

Motion by Pithan, seconded by Hamman, for attorney, Allyson Dirksen to pursue an emergency nuisance abatement for the removal of the boat due to unsafe conditions from the property at 315 E. Main St. Carried 5-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:27 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 1, 2021