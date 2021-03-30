Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 16, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 16, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 16, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 16, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the March 9, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve claims paid on 3/16/21 and approve the 3/15/21 payroll. Motion Carried.

Chairman Kass opened the sealed bids for the sale of the RCF Residential Care Facility. There was 1 sealed bid presented. DC Realty bid to purchase the RCF building and land for $301,112.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the sale of the RCF building and land to DC Realty for $301,112 and accept the 10% down-payment. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Spieler Subdivision, a minor subdivision in Section 12 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors held a conference phone call with Invenergy to discuss the progress of the wind farm, the construction and completion timeline, bond certificate and road use agreement. On March 23rd the Board will amend the road use agreement.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to the City of Le Mars for a waterline extension in Section 3 of America Township on Mahogany Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Black Hills Energy-Natural Gas Service in Section 13/14 of Lincoln Township on Nature Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Westel Systems for a fiber cable in Section 27/28/33/34 of Marion Township on Pioneer Ave/C38. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to the IDOT for a fiber cable in Section 5/8/17/20 of Remsen Township & Hwy. 3/Sunset Ave. intersection. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:35 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 3-16-21

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 122.00

AgriVision Equipment JD filters and oil 901.98

Noel Ahmann mileage 97.74

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 190.50

Amy Augustine mileage 29.12

Axon Enterprise basic instructor school 1176.36

Cole Beitelspacher replacement camera 51.04

Bekins Fire & Safety extinguisher service 518.50

Michelle Bohlke election official 151.72

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone, election labor 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 1201.78

Brooks-Jeffrey Marketing website domain 300.00

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Budden Plumbing & Heating courtroom renovation 813.69

Bugman Pest & Rodent Control pest control 50.00

Carrot-Top Industries U.S. flags 205.29

Century Link long distance 67.69

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 186.50

CWD kitchen supplies 3636.02

The Dailey Stop fuel 183.34

Dell Marketing replacement computer 2141.42

Victoria DeVos misc. reimb. 119.63

Diesel Specialties PARTS 1183.32

Dan Dirks pesticide testing fee 25.00

Diana Dowhower cabin curtains 181.74

Eakes Inc. SUPPLIES 78.35

Fareway kitchen supplies 248.96

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 801.87

Fastenal custodial supplies 102.53

Stacey Feldman cell phone, supplies 67.95

Floyd Valley Hospital AED & Qrtly allocation 38,310.66

Frericks Repair vehicle repairs 2191.45

Frontier phone service 1889.13

G & R Controls maintenance contract 2120.50

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier contract 262.82

Hardware Hank supplies 44.43

Vicky Hemmelman election official 87.84

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 2154.37

City of Hinton UTILITIES 166.56

Hinton Fire & Rescue transport 452.00

Jenna Hodgson postage 6.20

Horizon Distribution car wash card 100.00

Susan Hoss election official 188.44

William Hoss election official 151.72

Hundertmark FILTERS 415.17

IAN Treasurer Spring IAN 50.00

Integrated Security Solutions panic switch system 27,174.08

Iowa Co. Recorder’s Assoc. registration 100.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail in-service 500.00

Iowa Narcotics Officers Assoc. Membership 25.00

Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Membership 150.00

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 650.20

ISAC conference fee 300.00

ISCTA conference fee 150.00

ISSDA membership renewal 25.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 277.87

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 794.34

JDB Rentals LLC rent assistance 250.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6798.60

J-W Tank Line fuel 2151.57

DuRetta Kelly election official 30.00

KEMPS kitchen supplies 269.96

KLEM RCF sale ad 200.00

Cathy Krommenhoek vehicle decals/install 89.85

KSCJ RCF sale ad 260.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber courtroom renovation 538.34

City of Le Mars utilities 873.75

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 242.01

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 26,553.16

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 115.00

Sue Martens election official 175.00

MCI phone transfers 13.14

MD Products PARTS 1798.83

Menards supplies 1332.06

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 12,646.40

Microfilm Imaging Systems service agreement 371.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 7514.21

Mike’s Inc fuel 4297.57

MPH Industries repairs 280.78

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 318.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 91.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1739.28

Omniform Inc. supplies 325.50

One Office Solutions supplies 278.44

City of Oyens UTILITIES 67.78

Kyle Petersen uniform 84.99

Ping’s Sales & Service BUILDINGS 514.15

Pitchfork Ag LLC OUTSIDE SERVICE 52.50

Plains Area Mental Health inmate medical 200.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 9874.41

Plymouth County EMS COVID-19 sprayers 8000.00

Plymouth County Fair Board fair booth rental 300.00

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 27,169.40

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 5893.48

Premier Communications phone service 2537.44

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Indira Probst postage 13.60

Darin Raymond prof. license 313.63

City of Remsen UTILITIES 1865.90

Janice Renken election official 18.40

Kathy Renken election official 18.40

Road Machinery & Supply PARTS 475.74

Rolling Oil oil 2836.76

Royal Park Apartments rent assistance 225.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 19,837.99

Sherwin Williams paint 116.08

Shield Technology Corporation IBR compliance update 500.00

Shred-it shredding 65.16

Sioux Co Sheriff service 59.12

Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS mental health allocation.. 340,912.00

Sioux Sales Company office supplies 404.20

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 39.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment FILTERS 180.50

Mark Sturgeon transcript 40.50

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto Care pickup service 57.20

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 708.12

Thomson West Group court library services 1504.66

Titan Machinery PARTS 35.00

Total Motors PARTS 67.05

Union County Electric tower 97.00

U.S. Cellular phone service 40.09

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE annual box fee 86.00

USDA elk herd licensing 40.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 223.08

Vac Shack BUILDINGS 399.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 340.00

Verizon data fee/cell phone 758.67

VISA fuel 37.66

Wagner Auto parts 1199.11

Wal-Mart cell phone,

supplies 575.73

Duane Walhof misc reimbursements 385.55

WesTel trunkline 454.07

Williams & Company audit fees 4400.00

Mark Wilson light bulbs 9.98

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 88.00

World Data Corporation mv reference books 300.00

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 822.94

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 8172.37

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 1, 2021