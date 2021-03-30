Probate — Janice Marie Fritz
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE MARIE FRITZ, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056137
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Janice Marie Fritz, Deceased, who died on or about December 26, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on March 17, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on March 18, 2021.
Notice is further given that a Small Estate Administration is contemplated.
Eric Fritz
Administrator of the Estate
13486 Kay Avenue
Le Mars, IA 51031
Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530
Attorney for the Administrator
Metcalf & Beardshear
232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
April 8, 2021
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 1, 2021
and Thursday, April 8, 2021