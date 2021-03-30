Probate — Janice Marie Fritz

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE MARIE FRITZ, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056137

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Janice Marie Fritz, Deceased, who died on or about December 26, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on March 17, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on March 18, 2021.

Notice is further given that a Small Estate Administration is contemplated.

Eric Fritz

Administrator of the Estate

13486 Kay Avenue

Le Mars, IA 51031

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for the Administrator

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

April 8, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 1, 2021

and Thursday, April 8, 2021