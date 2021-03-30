Probate — Paw Eh Wah

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAW EH WAH, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056136

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate Of Paw Eh Wah, Deceased, who died On or about October 1, 2020:

You are hereby notified that Paw Eh Wah died intestate on October 1, 2020 and that Mu La Htoo was appointed Administrator of the estate.

Notice is given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 11, 2021.

Mu La Htoo, Executor of Estate

212 George Street

Sioux City, IA 51103

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Executor

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

April 1, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021

and Thursday, April 1, 2021