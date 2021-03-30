Probate — Ruth Eileen Topf

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH EILEEN TOPF, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056129

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RUTH EILEEN TOPF, Deceased, who died on or about January 17, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on March 4, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 10, 2021.

Kathleen Baker

Administrator of the Estate

903 4th Street

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Administrator

PO Box AC

423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication

April 1, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021

and Thursday, April 1, 2021