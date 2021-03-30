Probate — Ruth Eileen Topf
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH EILEEN TOPF, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056129
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RUTH EILEEN TOPF, Deceased, who died on or about January 17, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on March 4, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated March 10, 2021.
Kathleen Baker
Administrator of the Estate
903 4th Street
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Administrator
PO Box AC
423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication
April 1, 2021
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, March 25, 2021
and Thursday, April 1, 2021