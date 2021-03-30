Probate — Vernon Douglas Smith

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERNON DOUGLAS SMITH, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR019985

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Vernon Douglas Smith, Deceased, who died on or about March 4, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on March 18, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on March 22, 2021.

/s/ Rhonda Dennehey

Rhonda Dennehey, Administrator of the Estate

18099 Weber Road

Westfield, Iowa 51062

Chad Thompson, ICIS# AT0007809

Attorney for the Administrator

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Phone: (712)378-3611

Date of second publication

April 1, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 25, 2021

and Thursday, April 1, 2021