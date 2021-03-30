Rep. Tom Jeneary — April 1, 2021

Iowa House Passes HF 756 – Firearm Omnibus Bill Last week, I supported HF 756. The bill addressed many areas of gun law but the part that caught the most attention ended the requirement that a person have a permit to carry or purchase a firearm. Many have been spreading misinformation about the bill even though it passed with bi-partisan support. The misinformation spread is based on anti-2nd Amendment politics not on the actual language in the bill. With this bill, background checks are still required for long gun or handgun purchases at a retailer. These will be run through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NCIC). It should be noted that HF 756 will keep the permit option in place, but does not require a permit if a law-abiding Iowan wants to carry their firearm. However, in order to carry outside of Iowa, Iowans will still require a permit. HF 756 will also make it more difficult for felons and domestic abusers to subject to a background check for every firearms purchase. Current law only requires showing a permit issued in the last five years. The NCIC is updated immediately by state and federal agencies to have the most accurate information available regarding who can and cannot possess a firearm.