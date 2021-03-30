Shirlee Kramer By Editor | March 30, 2021 | 0 Shirlee Kramer, 94, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Kingsley Specialty Care. Arrangements are pending with Mauer-Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home at this time. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Steve Funk March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Connie Dau March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Ryan Mahoney March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Kenny Conner March 23, 2021 | No Comments » Leila Reimer March 23, 2021 | No Comments »