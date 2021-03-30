Woodbury County Public Hearing — Vacation of Right of Way

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Public Hearing for Vacation of Woodbury County Right of Way

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), as amended, seeks to set a date for public hearing to vacate platted roads and alleys, and

WHEREAS, described roads and alleys were platted and dedicated to the public but never used or developed by the county or city as roads and alleys,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that on Tuesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:40 P.M CDT, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, the County Board will hold a Public Hearing to vacate the right-of-way described as follows:

Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Third Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

1. All of Hoyne Avenue.

2. All of Decatur Avenue, 30’ in width, adjacent to Block 28 and south of platted Ivy Street.

3. All of the 16’ width alley in block 28 and south of platted Ivy Street.

Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Second Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

1. All of Hoyne Avenue lying between Block 30 & 31 and Block 32 & 33.

2. All of Irving Avenue, 60’ in width, adjacent to blocks 31 & 32.

3. All of Vine Street west of Wells Avenue.

4. All of Vine Street from the west line of the alley running through Blocks 31 & 32, thence east to its termination.

5. All of Morningside Avenue from the west line of Wells Avenue, thence east to its termination.

6. All of Wells Avenue between Blocks 33 & 34.

7. All alleys in Blocks 28, 30, 31, 32 & 33.

8. All of Decatur Ave, 30’ in width, north of Vine Street, adjacent to Block 28.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of March 2021. Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Further information on all right of way vacations are available at the office of the Woodbury County Engineer, 759 E. Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa, phone no. 712-873-3215 fax no. 712-873-3235 email: [email protected]

At said Public Hearing, any person present, and so wishing will be given the opportunity to be heard, for or against, the proposed right of way vacations. Any person so wishing may file a document with the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office prior to the time of the hearing, should the person wish the document to be read for them at the time of the hearing.

Patrick Gill

Woodbury County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 1, 2021