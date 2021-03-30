Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — March 16, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 03/16/2021

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 315.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Copiers 389.18

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 96,513.69

Amazon Capital Serv. 500176 Rifle parts/Tyler Knig 162.93

American Brothers 105375 Replacement part 132.00

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Utilities 102.96

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029719 2,000.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

Avery Bros Sign Co. 15325 Cover Director Name 94.00

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service 1,450.00

Barnes & Noble books 243.04

Batteries Plus-129 Key Fob.. 21.50

Beeson, John 21962 Township/trustee 25.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 Extinguisher service 53.00

Bob Barker Co 21770 exam gloves 409.89

Bomgaars 27646 Vehicle Supplies 204.70

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage ICEOO Board meet 212.80

Burke Engineering 36400 Ceiling for new room 890.00

Bush Cleaners 101600 Dry Cleaning 48.00

CW Suter & Son Inc. Courthouse chiller pro 167,535.43

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2020 Bridge Inspection 5,739.08

Central IA Distrib. 44891 Janitorial Supplies 38.05

CenturyLink Telephone 215.69

Chesterman CO 321643 Water – Moville 295.01

Child’s World books 68.85

CHN Garbage Service Garbage Danbury/C’Ville 255.40

Christian Home Assn 65495 Shelter 213.32

Cincinnati Insurance 103860 Liability 1,517.00

Cobb***, Thomas 500579 Commercial Ag training 60.00

Cockburn, Ronald (T 99659) Township/trustee 25.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 1,160.72

Collins, Joseph J. 103910 Township/trustee 200.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 8,961.50

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #501 404.61

Correctionville Bldg Parts 225.87

Costar Realty Info CoStar.. 109.20

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Ricoh Lease 89.20

Crittenton Center shelter 7,790.55

Delta Dental Of Iowa 3/2/2021-3/8/2021 Dental 2,485.72

Dennis Supply 66052 Air vent valve 29.78

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 69.55

Dixon Constr Co. BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)–S 371,004.87

Document Depot & Destruction 100498 shredding 336.00

Dorale, David 104554 Township/trustee 200.00

Dorsey & Whitney 102138 Legal Fees – Sgt Bluff 8,260.00

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 Cockroach treatment 222.61

Election Center 104587 Election Center Dues 300.00

Electronic Communication 104420 Labor on Camera 75.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio #517 543.49

Finish Line Fuels 103922 Gas and Vehicle Repair 19,297.30

Flemming, Paul 500582 Secondary Roads Liability 500.05

Folsom***, Delayne 105443 Clothing Allowance 225.00

Forest Ridge Youth shelter.. 559.80

Gale 104302 books LP 385.99

Gareth Stevens Publishing 102785 books 194.25

Gill Hauling Inc. 100935 Garbage service-FB21/D 84.50

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Garbage service JN21 929.10

Gill***, Patrick F. 92618 Mileage – P. Gill 563.92

Gomez (18387-029) 500583 Carlos Gomez money 271.44

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmarks 933.35

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 21.40

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 114,654.04

Healy Welding 101752 Parts & Labor #512 1,455.32

Hisey, Randy S. 110300 MHMH029262 365.40

Home Depot Pro 105875 Tubs for shred 872.66

Hornick, City of Water 72.45

Hy-Vee Food Stores 1916 Grocery Assistance 265.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #406 773.74

IACCVSO 101959 Spring School – Kuhlma 60.00

Imko & Diversified Temp 2,723.25

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #203 2,297.81

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,062.88

Iowa State Association 2021 ISAC Spring Conference 150.00

ISSDA Civil School 450.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #929 1,306.85

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 7,106.54

JDH Properties 105046 Rental Assistance – #1 700.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 AgriVision/John Deere 454.11

Johnson, Jami Deposition 145.40

Johnson, Ken 594 Township/trustee 150.00

Johnstone Supply Filters 707.67

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 Copy to AG’s Office 289.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts/Filters/Diesel 440.53

Junior Library Guild books.. 420.50

Koster, Leon K. 100574 Commission Meeting 31.72

Lawson Products Inc 103250 T-proof screws 17.00

Lessman Electric Supply 142301 Exit/emergency lights 300.00

Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816) phone/internet 64.22

Loomis***, James D 100250 Professional Dues 199.31

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Deposition 183.75

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 1,317.62

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding supplies 50.23

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment and ILE 2,409.88

Meyer, Mary Anne 100681 Deposition 78.00

Mid American Energy 159813 MAE 829.37

Midwest Alarm Co. 102416 Alarm monitoring MR21 128.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 DPNC alarm monitoring 63.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #202 277.20

Mobile Binders 462 minute book and pages 599.81

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.16

Moville, City of 167600 water/garbage/sewer 31.50

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,307.45

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #411 1,387.23

New Cooperative Inc. 104730 Propane 1,083.04

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 oil change generator 261.15

O’Connell, Joe 101927 bookkeeping 946.75

O’Connell, William J. 176633 Township/trustee 39.50

Office Elements 100254 Pens, PT, Post It 215.38

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,583.97

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Solvents/Cleaners 120.29

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 11,441.88

Pepperball Technology 100225 Ammo 1,015.00

Pierson, City of Water 46.32

Plummer, Noel 189390 Township/trustee 150.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tires & Tubes 156.00

Postmaster (Sioux City 190600) Business Reply Permit 985.00

Quality Telecommunications 103001 phone 50.00

Radio Time Billing 105861 Radio ads-Healthcare 311.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Envelopes 823.47

Rippke***, Lisa mileage 48.48

Roeschke, Joyce 105244 bookkeeping 411.29

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 32.84

Safariland LLC 103427 Milton Lenz School 3,580.00

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 74.22

Sherwin Williams 210963 Paint for new room 78.18

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Signs for new truck #2 738.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 485.10

Sioux City Journal 102790 LGL#33840 Rezone 76.30

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 38,087.08

Sioux City Winnelson 226451 Sink, water heater 426.89

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,639.45

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 shipping 192.94

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 61.90

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #202 206.30

Streichers Police Ammo.. 1,315.20

Subbs Construction Inc 225395 Moville/Lawton Building.. 518.50

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,882.91

Thomas***, Melissa 104839 Employee Mileage 42.56

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,068.67

Titan Machinery (Ki 105010) Parts & labor #915 11,583.05

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Grease tip – Track load 3.50

Trane Company 98660 Chiller service 2,875.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 Tyler implementation 1,000.00

Uline Household Supplies 84.22

USPCA Region 21 236748 K9 Trials 100.00

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick 300.00

Vander Haag’s Inc 500578 Parts #303 19,873.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. 239345 Professional Services 743.96

Verzani***, Matthew Professional Dues 2021 185.00

Wall of Fame uniforms 55.14

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 Cremation Assistance.. 1,000.00

Weber, Alan 105449 Township/trustee 225.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Wellmark Claims 85,357.67

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Richoh Lease – March 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #406 40.82

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 740.07

Wink, Larry 99124 Township/trustee 25.00

Wohlert, Donald 344800 Township/trustee 150.00

Woodbury County REC 254200 Electric service-FB21 4,885.89

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 paper 990.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 New Equipment #517 293,356.88

———————————————–

Grand Total: 1,360,120

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 1, 2021