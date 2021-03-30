Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 16, 2021

MARCH 16, 2021

ELEVENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the agenda for March 16, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 9, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,319,359.57. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Zachary Jaenisch, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 03-08-21. Resignation.; the separation of Jeremy Hansen, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 03-18-21. End of Temp Work.; the reclassification of Benjamin Brown, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-01-21, $34.22/hour, 9.9%=$3.08/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Senior to Major Deputy.; the reclassification of Zane Chwirka, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-01-21, $34.22/hour, 9.9%=$3.08/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriffís Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Deputy.; the reclassification of Vincent Dvorak, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-01-21, $34.22/hour, 9.9%=$3.08/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriffís Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Deputy.; the reclassification of Gerad Lukken, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-01-21, $34.22/hour, 9.9%=$3.08/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriffís Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Deputy.; and reclassification of Andrew Vogt, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-01-21, $34.22/hour, 9.9%=$3.08/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff’s Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Deputy. Copy filed.

To approve the Impoundment Structure Property Tax Exemption. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Linda Nepper, 220 1st Ave, PO Box 38, Oto, IA, for Council member for the City of Oto until the next regular/general election. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class B Beer License (BB) (includes Wine Cooler) Class C Native Wine Permit, with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges for the Oscar Carl Vineyard, effective 05/01/21 through 043/30/22. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894728254003, 821 Jennings St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #89472854003, 821 Jennings St., to DC Realty LLC, PO Box 86, South Sioux City, NE, for $15,000.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,144

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction:

By DC Realty LLC in the sum of Fifteen Thousand Dollars & 00/100 ($15,000.00) —————– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894728254003

All that part of Block 134, Sioux City East Addition, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Block 134, thence South along the East line of said Block, 75 feet, thence West and parallel with the North line of said Block, 158 feet, thence North and parallel with the East line of said Block, 75 feet to the North line of said Block, thence East along the North line of said Block, 158 feet to the place of beginning, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (821 Jennings Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 16th Day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Ung to approve the dispersing the Mildred Anderson Grant funds to Siouxland Mental Health Services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

There was a discussion of the potential sale of the county farm. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 23, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

