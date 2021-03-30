Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — March 2, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 03/02/2021

Ace Refrigeration walk in cooler repair 258.25

Action Moving & Storage Moved Safe & pickup 480.00

Amazon Capital Service Laptop cases and mice 282.20

Autry Reporting Deposition 104.50

Baker Group 104718 28th Street Development 15,000.00

Baker Group 500426 Jail Project – Project 51,000.00

Baker, Michael P PHD Professional Services 690.00

Billion GMC Cadillac Machinery & Equipment 382.62

Blades Group LLC 500219 Rock Asphalt 1,116.00

Bob Barker Co Shampoo 907.41

Bomgaars 27646 Solar salt/SB-BL 2,013.95

Bound Tree Medical Gloves 392.30

Canon Financial Services HR Printer Contract 156.00

Century Business Products Maintenance Contract 119.97

Centurylink 911 circuits 1,878.74

Coban Technologies Contractual Services 9,920.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial supplies 3,222.53

Cornhusker Int. Trucks Parts & Labor #501 853.07

Cott Systems Inc. 104074 Monthly fee for hosted 275.00

Counsel (Columbus, 105618) Ricoh printer monthly 38.96

Culligan Water Conditioning Maintenance: Buildings 51.00

CWD Cash Way Distribution food commodities 334.16

Danbury Review Subscription Renewal 18.00

Dawson***, David Professional Dues 2021 185.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa Dental Insurance 3,298.65

Eakes Office Solutions Custodial supplies 40.68

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 58.62

Fedex 81003 Postage 21.99

Foundation Building Drywall for new room 356.00

Frontier Communications 911 Circuits 712-378-3 129.95

Gordon Flesch Company Lexmarks 468.25

Graves Construction Co. L-B(K46)–73-97 85,406.74

H20 4 U bottled water 56.00

Healy Welding Parts #410 124.82

Hoffman, Rheane JVJV026207/JVJV026640 105.50

Home Depot Pro Insulation for new room 466.02

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #44 2,775.35

Innovative Benefit Weekly Flex Benefits 4,853.93

Iowa Conservation Regular membership 2021 30.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98708 Iowa Outdoors magazine 15.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Air filter elements 210.88

J P Cooke Co. 500427 Monson Name Plate 28.10

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment Uniforms 715.60

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Record of Counsel 120.40

Ladeas***, Athena Parking 3/1/20 to 2/29 459.00

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreting 25.15

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract 1,890.00

Mail Services LLC Typing, Printing & Binding 2,968.14

Mathers Construction Co. L-FM(D50)–73-97 7,500.00

Meister, Corey D. 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 16.69

Menards Equipment Maint 6.98

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 678.00

Mid American Energy Electric service-01/13 4,674.87

Mid Country Machine 102695 Parts & Labor #323 3,839.86

Midwest Bedding Co. Mattresses/Little Sioux 1,056.00

Midwest Monitoring 102504 Bracelet rental 1,800.00

Midwest Special Services Inmate Transport 1,738.50

Mike’s Repair 161687 Machinery & Equipment 742.14

Morningside Plumbing Water main break repair 23,462.47

Murphy Tractor Filters #422 929.92

New Coop (Hornick-IA) Propane 601.37

New Cooperative Inc. Anthon Little Courthouse 269.71

New Sioux City Iron Bolts #223 4.52

Nextlink Internet service 02/16 254.93

Northeast Nebr. Public Homer tower utilities 232.00

Office Elements Tape, Pens, Binders 470.20

O’Halloran International Parts #301 648.58

One Office Solution Office Supplies 416.58

O’Reilly Auto Parts Filters 382.11

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 21,287.23

Petersen, Benjie East Sidewalk Caulking 500.00

Rasmussen Mechanical Boiler repair 241.00

Rasmussen-Owings 194523 ICA Application 10.00

Record Printing & Copy Letterhead – BOS 87.60

Safelite Fulfillment Windshield Repair 29.95

Secretary of State 208687 DS notary 30.00

Security National Bank Postage, Office Supplies 4,881.46

Sedgwick Talley Abstract Lien Search – Public 200.00

Sioux City Journal Notice 525.19

Sioux City Journal LGL#33785 Rezone/Subdiv. 79.94

Sioux City Regional County Share Annual 20,000.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 82,443.69

Siouxland Animal Hospital K9 Expense 81.36

Sooland Bobcat Repair broom hoses 604.16

Stan Houston Equipment Safety Glasses 126.00

Standard Insurance March Insurance Premium 13,486.28

Steffen Truck Equipment Parts #205 38.36

Summit Food Service weekly meals 4,514.40

Superior Vision MAR 21 Vision Insurance 2,657.94

Thompson Innovation DPNCFA01/Fire alarm 145.00

Toth and Associates 28th Street Development 44,900.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 Tyler implementation 1,406.25

Verizon Connect NWF GPS Equipment & Service 1,336.00

Wall of Fame staff uniform 34.36

Western Iowa Tech EOC Phones 2,664.00

Wiatel Western Iowa 911 circuits 2,975.55

Williams & Company Fiscal Audit 10,775.00

Wilson, Lisa M. Civil Service Commission 375.00

Woodbury County Treas. 104770 Copy paper 90.00

———————————————–

Grand Total: 460,910

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 1, 2021