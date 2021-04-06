Anthon Council Minutes — April 1, 2021

Anthon City Council

APRIL 1, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on April 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present – Amy Buck and Polly Pithan.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

EMERGENCY NUISANCE ABATEMENT AT 315 E MAIN ST: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to perform an emergency nuisance abatement for the removal of the boat due to unsafe conditions from the property at 315 E. Main St. as based on the amended provisions contained in Chapter 50 – Nuisance Abatement Procedure, modified section 50.02. Carried 5-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 5:51 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021