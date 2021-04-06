Bronson Council Minutes — March 29, 2021
CITY OF BRONSON
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
BRONSON CITY HALL
MARCH 29, 2021 — 6:00 PM
Call to order: Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.
Council present: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, and Doug Williams
Open Public Hearing to the public
Business: Public Hearing for amending budget fiscal year 2020/2021.
Close Public Hearing: since there was no one present to object and there were no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing and pass
Resolution #9-2021
approving amending fiscal year 2020/2021 budget.
Bill for shelter house water damage repairs was presented to the council. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay Randy Amick Construction $7370.86 for repairing the water damage to the shelter house.
Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.
Meeting was adjourned at 6:35 PM.
___________________
Jason Garnand, Mayor
SEAL:
____________________
Lindy Jessen, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 8, 2021