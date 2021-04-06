Bronson Council Minutes — March 29, 2021

CITY OF BRONSON

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

BRONSON CITY HALL

MARCH 29, 2021 — 6:00 PM

Call to order: Mayor Garnand called the meeting to order.

Council present: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, and Doug Williams

Open Public Hearing to the public

Business: Public Hearing for amending budget fiscal year 2020/2021.

Close Public Hearing: since there was no one present to object and there were no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to close the public hearing and pass

Resolution #9-2021

approving amending fiscal year 2020/2021 budget.

Bill for shelter house water damage repairs was presented to the council. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay Randy Amick Construction $7370.86 for repairing the water damage to the shelter house.

Since there was nothing further to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:35 PM.

___________________

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

____________________

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021