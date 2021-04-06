Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Board Agenda — April 12, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 12th, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 22

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 21-22

C. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 21-22

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

E. Covid-19 Leave Days from ESSER funds

F. Additional Equipment Insurance

G. Health Insurance Proposals

H. Track resurfacing and indoor athletic equipment purchase

I. Western Iowa Tech Concurrent Enrollment Contracts for 2021-2022

J. Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year

V. Discussion Items

A. Board retreat in early summer

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

B. Freshman Academy Schedule

C. Summer Driver’s Education Program

D. Facilities Budget and Plans for FY 22

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2021-2022

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

D. Approval Master Certified Contract

E. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 10th, 2021, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021