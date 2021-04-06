Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — March 23, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 23, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the March 23, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the March 16, 2021 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 3/19/21 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve the amended Road Use Agreement to state that Invenergy can begin construction 10 days instead of 30 days from when the Board of Supervisors receives financial security of a surety bond for the project. Invenergy agreed to have the financial security and surety bond documents to the Plymouth County Attorney by the close of business on March 23, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo to appoint Todd Wendt to the Plymouth County Civil Service Commission to fill a vacancy of an unexpired term of Doug McDougall. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve the programming agreement on C-80 on STBG Funding. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:40 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021