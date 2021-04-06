Probate — Ruth Ann Brenden
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH ANN BRENDEN, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPRO56139
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RUTH ANN BRENDEN, Deceased, who died on or about March 9, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on March 18, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Ruth Ann Brenden, deceased, bearing date of February 22, 1995,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Larry J. Brenden and James W. Brenden were appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: March 18, 2021
Executor of the Estate
Larry J. Brenden
1563 290th St.
Salix, Iowa 51052
James W. Brenden
145 West St.
Whiting, Iowa 51063
Dale B. Smith,
Attorney for Executors
PO Box AC
423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
April 15, 2021
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 8, 2021
and Thursday, April 15, 2021