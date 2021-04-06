Probate — Ruth Ann Brenden

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH ANN BRENDEN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO56139

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RUTH ANN BRENDEN, Deceased, who died on or about March 9, 2021:

You are hereby notified that on March 18, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Ruth Ann Brenden, deceased, bearing date of February 22, 1995,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Larry J. Brenden and James W. Brenden were appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: March 18, 2021

Executor of the Estate

Larry J. Brenden

1563 290th St.

Salix, Iowa 51052

James W. Brenden

145 West St.

Whiting, Iowa 51063

Dale B. Smith,

Attorney for Executors

PO Box AC

423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

April 15, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021

and Thursday, April 15, 2021