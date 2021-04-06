Probate — Tony Miller
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TONY L. MILLER, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056150
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Tony L. Miller, Deceased, who died on or about March 31, 2021:
You are hereby notified that on April 2, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on April 5, 2021.
/s/ Danny L. Miller
Danny L. Miller, Administrator of the Estate
32359 L21
Kingsley, IA 51028
Chad Thompson, ICIS# AT0007809
Attorney for the Administrator
Thompson Law Office, LLP
4 East 2nd Street
P.O. Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Phone: (712)378-3611
Date of second publication
April 15, 2021
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 8, 2021
and Thursday, April 15, 2021