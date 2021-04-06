Rep. Tom Jeneary — April 8, 2021

|
Assistance for Renters and Homeowners Available
Iowa COVID-19 impacted renters and homeowners are now able to apply for assistance with rent and mortgage payments through two assistance programs.
The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program will provide eligible COVID-19 impacted renters with rent and/or utility assistance for a total of up to twelve months. General eligibility requirements state that applicants must be current renters earning no more than 80% of the county area median income, one or more renters must have either qualified for unemployment or have experienced a documented financial hardship as result of COVID-19, and can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability which may include a past due utility, rent notice or eviction notice.
The Iowa Homeowner Eviction Prevention Program reopened applications this week to provide eligible COVID-19 impacted homeowners at imminent risk of eviction with mortgage assistance for up to four months, with a max assistance per household of $3,600. The short-term program will be available until funds are exhausted or a new federal program is launched. This funding is provided through the Federal CARES Act funds.
Program details are available under ‘Assistance for Homeowners’ at IowaHousingRecovery.com.