Rep. Tom Jeneary — April 8, 2021

House Passes Changes to Broadband Grant Program This week the House unanimously passed HF 848 making changes to Iowa’s Broadband Grant Program. When the governor introduced her bill, it made significant changes to the existing program and focused on increasing speeds around the state. The House believed that this emphasis should be placed on connecting Iowans who currently do not have access to broadband internet. The product of the resulting conversations between the Governor and the House, resulted in a bill that both focused on speed of deployment and internet speeds. Grant funds will be eligible at varying amounts based on the internet speed (or lack thereof) available. Broadband infrastructure project must deploy fiber to Targeted Service Areas to receive grant funds. HF 848 is a step in the right direction to set the framework for aggressively building out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure to ensure that all Iowans will have access to broadband internet. However, this policy bill will have limited effect without a significant financial investment within the grant program. As of this publication, the House has set a goal to invest $100 million this year alone in the broadband grant program.