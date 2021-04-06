Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — March 23, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 03/23/2021

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Maintenance: Vehicle 9.95

Allied 100 LLC 102173 Sheriff’s Office Train 264.50

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Flag pole/Fowler Fores 41.99

Amsterdam Printing 29546 Promo items for camping 1,666.44

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Maintenance: Vehicle 326.30

Barry Motor Co. 19400 2021 Ford F-150 super 30,693.00

Bomgaars Shop Tools 92.60

Boone Brothers Roof 102667 Roof repair 2,049.62

Bound Tree Medical Gloves 4,374.20

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 156.59

Chesterman CO 321643 Bottled water 64.00

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Random Drug Screen 175.00

Clear View Window 50603 Window cleaning-Outside 170.00

Clerk Of Court (SL- 50833) guardianship 10.00

Coffee King Inc. Coffee 82.20

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Custodial supplies 1,320.83

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Cornerstone Commission 500461 Chiller project – cons 2,880.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 03/09/2021-03/15/2021 3,458.65

Dixon Constr Co 68900 Payment #2/Project #17 98,725.52

Dunwell LLC 103002 Flow switch replacement 2,084.20

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 Cockroach treatment 72.07

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio supplies 741.56

Emergency Medical Paramedic Budget-Medic 782.55

Fastenal Co. Bolts – Luton 121.26

Fay***, Darin M K9 reimb 124.07

Fedex 81003 Postage 8.97

Finish Line 102297 EMA Truck Fuel Feb2021 141.52

Frontier Communications 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

Geo-Comm Corporation Year 3 GIS Maintenance 12,600.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Garbage service FB21 762.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 LEASE 28.61

Graves Construction Co. 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 26,208.90

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Lights/siren for new 4,808.40

Hamman Snow Removal Anthon Little Courthouse 385.00

HGM Assoc Inc Consult 128272 Professional Services 757.80

Imko & Diversified Temp 1,012.83

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovative Benefit 3/15/2021-3/21/2021 Fl 4,416.66

Interstate Battery 133771 Vehicle Repairs 43.95

Iowa Dept. of Agriculture 221058 Pesticide applicator 15.00

Iowa State Associat 100789 Dental Premium 5,289.75

Iowa Women in Natural 119676 Membership fee 2021 30.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 715.85

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Grease cartridge/LS 31.60

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 Muffler repair – Travel 755.20

Kuhlmann***, Loni 500552 MCTC Training – 3/2 323.86

L G Everist Inc 281374 Riprap crushed quartzite 3,593.64

Language Line Services 1369 Interpreting 115.29

Loffler Companies 500177 Tax Maintenance Contract 123.75

Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 400.66

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 789.97

Maintainer Corporat 500580 Sign Body on Sign Truck 88,886.00

Marx Truck Trailer 100380 Maintenance: Vehicle 51.15

Menards 199721 Pavers for residence 134.51

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 1,754.76

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 31.00

Midwest Special Services 105549 Norbert transport 2,289.00

Midwest Wheel Parts #201.. 69.69

Mikes Repair 161687 Maintenance: Vehicle 1,069.50

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Charlie Peck 1,572.00

Motor Parts Central 166397 Vehicle Repairs 99.90

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #512 3,022.47

National Academy Em 98469 EMD recert Condon, Sco 165.00

National Assn Cnty 1316 NAVSCO Course Registration 400.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 200.90

New Cooperative Inc. Gasoline, Diesel, Oil 37,091.04

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Bolts #221 114.63

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 03/16 254.93

NW IA District of A 267 MEMBERSHIP DUES 400.00

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts & Labor #34 242.00

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 824.89

On-Target Solutions 500525 School 275.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #512 1,066.00

Precision Striping 101046 PH parking lot 645.00

Property Damage App Secondary Roads Liability 235.00

Sapp Bros Petroleum Fuel.. 484.38

Secretary of State 208687 SM notary 60.00

Security National Bank UPS for Starcomm Mobility 662.51

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 755.48

Service Master Restore 209426 Janitorial Service 670.00

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 911 sign numbers 280.50

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,509.15

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Data Processing 179,031.59

Sioux Sales Co 214700 Alco Sensors 1,650.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Door knobs (2) for new 95.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Parts – Bobcat stump 1,023.56

Sparklight 952 Cable 527.70

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 127.43

Staples Credit Plan 104864 Office Supplies 500.45

Star Control 99568 Troubleshoot heating 285.00

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts & Labor #501 1,367.08

Steig***, Craig 105096 reimbursement for safe 106.99

Streichers Police E 871 Household Supplies 223.08

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 11,005.56

Swanson Electric 228109 Electrical install 1,125.00

Toth and Associates 500522 28th Street project 37,550.00

Travelers Insurance 13 1/1/2021-1/1/2022 Ins 195,211.00

Tri-State Overhead 105503 C’Ville Shed 1,644.50

Tritech Forensics 103917 Household Supplies 229.49

Uhl Feed Store Inc. 237211 Chemicals for parks 5,660.00

Uline Office Supplies 67.71

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 564.65

United Healthcare 102482 April 2021 Coverage 700.00

USPCA Region 21 Trials 600.00

Verizon Connect NWF GPS Equipment & Service 1,336.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 8,000.40

Wellmark Blue Cross 3/13/2021-3/19/2021 Well 107,119.21

Western Iowa Tech 248200 CPR- Christensen, Kraa 260.00

Williams & Company 105594 911 Switch/Toshiba res 90.00

Woodbury County Rec 254200 Tower utilities 1,668.96

———————————————–

Grand Total: 918,358.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021