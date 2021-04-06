Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 9, 2021

MARCH 9, 2021

TENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Monson second by Ung to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on a roll call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Director, provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Motion by Monson second by De Witt to approve the agenda for March 9, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 2, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $885,608.88. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges for the Anthon Golf Course, effective 04/01/21 through 03/31/22. Copy filed.

To receive Juvenile Detention February population report. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of James Drury, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 03-15-21, $71,131/year. Job Vacancy Posted 01-13-21. Entry Level Salary: $61,508-$71,131/year.; the reclassification of Ryan Chytka, Environmental Project Supervisor, Building Services Dept., effective 03-19-21, $74,550.64/year, 4%=$2,867.33/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 3 year Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Devin Groenhagen, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-27-21, $29.23/hour, 16%=$4.09/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; and reclassification of Lisa Stewart, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-27-21, $20.05/hour, 5.4%=$1.04/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the re-appointment of Mark Monson as the SW Rural Representative and Shelly Sorensen as the Financial representative to the Community Action Agency Board of Directors. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Lumen (CenturyLink). Copy filed. Carried 5-0; Monson abstained from the re-appointment of Mark Monson as the SW Rural Representative.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve $10,000 from gaming to remodel the Auditor’s office. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for proposed maximum tax levy. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Monson to approve the proposed maximum tax levy. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for 2nd reading for ordinance for Zoning District Map amendment to re-zone GIS parcel #894634100004 owned by Gilbert C Holmes Irrevocable Trust to Agricultural Estates. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to conduct the second reading, waive the 3rd reading and adopt a Zoning District designation mapping amendment to the Woodbury County, Iowa, Zoning Ordinance #55 to re-zone GIS parcel #89463410004 to Agricultural Estates. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Ung to approve an engagement letter provided by the Office of the Auditor of State of Iowa. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Pat Benjamin approached the Board with a concern about an order to remove an obstruction in the right of way.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 16, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021