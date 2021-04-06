Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — March 9, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 03/09/2021

Abante Marketing 500566 T-Shirts Move Your Way 6,100.00

Ability Network Inc. 103465 Billing Platform Tier1 11,532.88

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 80.56

Access Systems LEASE 168.10

ADP Screening And Serv. February Background Checks 96.00

Air Chek Inc Radon Kits.. 2,500.00

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 131.60

Amazon Capital Serv. 500176 Drinking fountain filter 126.48

Amick***, Jamie 101628 Clothing Allowance 213.99

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH029717 800.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 63.37

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 116.85

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Staff 8,603.17

Baber’s Vis-Vita 500559 Dry Ice Covid Response 60.00

Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation 110.00

Bomgaars 27646 Paint, Oil, Shop Supply 656.55

Bryce***, Richard Mileage 8.96

CW Suter & Son Inc. Replace RTU-4 Inducer 1,636.43

Canon Financial Serv. Contract# 3091-16103/C 519.13

Cardis Mfg. Co. Snow removal/salt 2/11 1,410.50

Carrell***, Dustin 500261 Clothing Allowance 147.61

CCS Presentation 101988 EOC Technology Upgrade.. 45,516.76

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 18.00

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Telephone Expense 355.53

Certified Pool Train BMueggenberg CPO Class 325.00

CF Industries Nitro Development Agreement 200,000.00

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 1,181.41

Chesterman CO. 321643 Bottled water 32.00

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Random Drug Screen 140.00

Clayton Creations 3 Engraved Name Plates 48.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial supplies 767.98

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 11,855.88

Community Health 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 4,925.28

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Household Supplies 216.82

Continental Fire 185 Annual fire protection 180.00

Continue Care 98340 Med/Lab Supplies Covid 256.25

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts, Filters #406 353.37

Correctionville City Water 12.30

Courtyard Sioux City Community Planning Meeting 616.84

Creative Product 103739 Office Supplies 217.46

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 20,797.79

Culligan Water Cond. 60817 RO SYSTEM SERVICE 335.00

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 51.52

Delta Dental Of Iowa 2/23/2021-3/1/2021 Dental 6,635.43

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Custodial Supplies 51.00

Electronic Engineer Radios 194.75

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades #217 1,805.55

Fedex 81003 Shipping 28.81

FiberComm Phone 4,667.42

Finish Line 102297 Fuel 176.76

Finish Line Fuels LLC 103922 Gasoline 1,572.24

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies Covid 1,602.08

Floyd Valley Community Service Area 3 Prepare 2,217.16

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 296.89

Foundation Building 105788 Drywall for new room 106.01

Four Seasons Health Recumbent Cost Share 2,250.00

Garvin, Sheila M Mileage 107.24

George, Thomas Evan GTC Well Abandonment 500.00

Graves Construction Co 96894 L-B(K46)–73-97 129,279.19

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Spotlight and Install 4,125.00

Hach Chemical Co. 100409 Chemicals & Gases 282.72

Hanson***, Elizabet 105711 Cultural Diversity 21.12

Health Services 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 738.16

HGM Assoc. Inc. Consult 128272 Engineering Services 4,713.76

Holland Lawn Care 104811 JN21 Snow Removal 6,580.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 Tower light 435.89

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 882.90

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 25.48

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #35 6,168.63

Innovational Water 105182 Boiler Management Prog. 1,720.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 10,531.58

Interstate Battery Batteries 14.60

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permits 150.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181582 State Withholding 18.73

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 MMPI Theisen 150.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,134.50

Ipers Reg (Employee 120600) IPERS REGULAR 2,064.43

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Grease 472.77

JEO Consulting Group Proj. #R171160.00/Const 149.47

Jessen Automotive Replacement plugs 59.91

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Battery for ‘16 Ford 129.56

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 C/A Matters 756.50

Klemish***, Alexcia 105403 Cultural Training 20.00

Kopal, Joe 105343 Resolution Frames 230.00

Language Line Service 1369 Interpreter Services 2,068.48

Lemmon***, Debra 500173 CPR AED Training 15.00

Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108 Cultural Training 21.15

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 15,992.54

Mail House Mail Service 3,290.29

Marx Truck Trailer 100380 Truck bumber/grill guard 3,203.25

McKesson Medical 101864 Med/Lab Supplies Covid 168.63

Medical Waste Transport 101863 Medical Waste 308.05

Menards 199721 Vinyl flooring & drywall 2,881.59

Mercy Health Service 500120 ARL Workmans Comp 375.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric/natural gas 37,333.31

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #301 104.76

Miller***, Megan 104482 National Family Support 170.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 MHMH027962 288.00

Moville, City of Water 21.75

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Oil Change #46 72.50

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters #212, #219 1,512.02

Myers Enterprises 105335 Stun-Cuff and Transmit 3,525.00

National Toxicology 103416 Lab Testing 45.00

Nelson***, Heidi 105669 Clinic Supplies Covid 1,002.89

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 280.14

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Parts #406 72.80

Northwest Environmental 99508 LEC Cleanup 292.00

Northwest Little League 500560 Concession Stand Licen 82.50

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies Covid 2,799.56

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Solvents/Cleaners 47.76

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 203.84

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #318 200.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 3,125.00

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Prestige Collision 1367 Secondary Roads Liability 7,923.12

Prevent Child Abuse 2021 First Half Affili 1,838.00

Productivity Plus 104845 Vetter Equip/Oil filter 13.12

Quality Telecommunications phone 315.00

Radco Truck Accessories 500567 Truck topper 2,233.90

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 Motor (2) for boiler 1,494.06

Record Printing & Copy Printing Covid Response 525.27

Reserve Account Postage 409.46

RML Architects LLC Architect Fees Covid 12,665.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 Clear kitchen drain 240.00

Sapp Bros Petroleum Diesel – 409.4 gallons 1,564.68

Schneider Corporation 101237 Assessment Appeal 5,045.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 226,273.00

Security National Bank Credit Card Statement 5,440.28

Security National Bank 208781 Federal Withholding 45.28

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Tyson Signs Covid Resp 225.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Truck wash (3) – FB21 44.97

Sioux City Journal Subscription up to 52 313.99

Sioux City Journal 102790 Job Advertisements 2,120.52

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) DH CMG 2,460.98

Siouxland Chamber Annual Membership Dues 281.00

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Admin Fees 4,695.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 16.50

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi Service CAH XIX 9.00

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 39.76

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Hoses and couplers 126.64

Spectra Food Service 105615 Tyson Clinic Worker 3,492.80

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety 58.00

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies Covid 119.00

Star Control 99568 Generator room HVAC 2,445.81

State Hygienic Lab 115680 Arsenic Testing 356.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 12,204.52

SurveyMonkey.Com 102855 Standard Annual Plan 336.00

Tevis, Dennis 500558 GTC Well Abandonment 500.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #221 150.35

Uline Office Supplies 161.43

Ultra No Touch Car Wash DH Car Wash 46.80

US Bank (STL-MO) February 2021 statement 3,675.92

Vericor LLC 104630 Workstations x 2 PHEP 5,686.62

VSP Vision Service 104078 March 2021 Coverage 1,188.52

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 20.16

Wellmark Blue Cross 3/1/2021-3/5/2021 Well 162,639.29

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent Feb. 2021 3,666.62

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 726.38

Wiatel Western Iowa Phone & internet service 90.11

Wigman Co. 250300 Water heater 11,519.50

Woodbury County Treas. 104770 Copy paper 30.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Emerg. 104689 Tax Allocation 7,908.07

Youth & Shelter Service 257733 shelter 46.65

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 27.44

Grand Total: 1,097,500

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 8, 2021