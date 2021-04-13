Beulah Sand

Beulah J. Sand, age 81, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Anthon United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa, with Lay Pastor Shirley Nelson and Clif Cockburn officiating. Committal Services followed in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

Beulah was born on December 27, 1939, the daughter of Carl and Opal (Scott) Siefke. She was married to Robert Ardel Botcher in which they had 3 children.

After Robert passed away, Beulah married Edward Roger Sand.

Beulah worked part-time as a Postal Clerk until she became the Postmaster of the Anthon, Iowa Post Office. She was a very active member in her community.

Beulah helped organize The Little Sioux Valley Country Picnics and was on many Centennial Committees.

She served on the Anthon City Council for several years and was an active member of the Anthon Women’s Auxiliary.

Beulah was an excellent cook and baker.

Those left to cherish memories of her are her husband of 56 years, Roger Sand of Anthon, IA; daughters Deanna (Phil) Adler of Anthon, IA and Dennise (Tim) Collins of Medina, OH; her son Dennis (Jennifer) Botcher of Spencer, IA; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; her sister Betty (Larry) Pierce of Correctionville, IA; brother Brad Siefke of Correctionville, IA; and brother-in-law Sam Jenkins of Washta, IA; extended family and friends.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Opal Siefke; an infant sister, Bernice Siefke; a sister, Janet Jenkins; a brother, Bernard “Butch” Siefke; her first husband, Robert Ardel Botcher; and her parents-in-law, Nick and Opal Sand.