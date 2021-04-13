Bryce Clausen 5K/3K Run — Register Online for T-Shirt By Editor | April 13, 2021 | 0 On May 2 is the 2nd annual 5K/3K hosted by the LB Family Group run in memory of Bryce Clausen. Register online at lbfamilygroup.com by April 21 to receive a free T-shirt. (Full story in next week’s Record) Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 3 & 13 — This Week’s Obituaries April 13, 2021 | No Comments » Page 13 — World War II Veteran Floyd Wilson Tells His Story April 13, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Poutine April 13, 2020 | 2 Comments »