Juanita Cassens

Juanita Ellen Cassens, 92, passed away Monday April, 5, 2021 at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff surrounded by her family.

A private family burial service was held Friday in Climbing Hill. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service.

Juanita was born July 14, 1928 in Sioux City. The daughter of Glenn and Blanche (Dahl) Reed. She graduated from East High in Sioux City in 1948.

She married Leonard Cassens on April 11, 1955 in South Sioux City, Nebraska. This union was blessed with one son Rodney.

She was a homemaker and farm wife living near Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Juanita enjoyed spending time with her two grandsons. She enjoyed going to the Woodbury County Fair with her grandson Ryan and playing checkers with her grandson Zach. She loved her dogs and planting flowers.

Juanita is survived by a son, Dr. Rodney and Pam; grandsons Ryan and Laurel of Sioux City and Zach of Las Vegas; sister Phyllis Kelley of Sioux City; sister-in-laws Gloria and David Hink of Correctionville, Margaret Sokolowski of Sioux City, Florice Dose of Mapleton, Carole Cassens of Anthon, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard of 64 years; her parents; a brother Lowell; brother-in-laws Joe Kelley, Ray, Roland, Donald Cassens; and a sister-in-law Marge Cassens.