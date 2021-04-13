Pages 3 & 13 — This Week’s Obituaries

| | 0

On pages 3 and 13 of this week’s printed Record are this week’s obituaries.  They are also posted online each week.  Click on a name below to read the obit:

• Myrna Howard
• Beulah Sand
• Alvin Zellmer
• Robert “Bob” Hagan
• Alvin Zellmer
• Juanita Cassens
• Steph Keller
• Ada Eichhorn

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment