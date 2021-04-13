Pierson City Council Minutes — March 26, 2021

Pierson City Council — March 26

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Friday, March 26th at 12PM. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order. Saxen and Bubke met in person and Krier and Sistrunk joined electronically.

The council discussed options for LED message board. The city received a grant for $15,000 from MRHD for the project. United Bank of Iowa has also agreed to pitch into the project. Motion by Saxen to purchase the 4×8 sign from Stewart Signs and have it installed by city staff, seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion to adjourn made by Bubke seconded by Saxen all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 15, 2021