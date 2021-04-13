Robert “Bob” Hagan passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 with the family present during this time, followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m., all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. The Scripture service will be livestreamed on the Rohde Funeral Home website.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Kingsley. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Army and American Legion Post 140 of Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Bob passed away peacefully, having lived a full life as a loving husband, exceptional father, and doting grandfather/great-grandfather. Bob was extremely proud of his family and was always willing to share a story with his many friends and acquaintances.

Bob had a cheerful personality, and enjoyed talking with people, whether he knew them or not. He was a man full of lighthearted orneriness that enjoyed a good prank regardless of which side he was on.

He was deeply connected with the Kingsley community serving as the assistant chief of the Kingsley Fire Department, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Kingsley Fire Department, and American Legion Nash Post 140.

Bob was born to George Leroy “Roy” Hagan and Annie Bainbridge in October 1931. He remained a lifelong resident of Kingsley.

Bob was enrolled in Kingsley High School but left at age 15 to work to support his family following the death of his father. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1953 for service in the Korean War. He was an artillery forward observer, spending 15 months in Korea before his Honorable Discharge in October 1954. He married Helen Schroeder in 1955. This prolific union resulted in six children, 18 grandchildren, and 28.5 great-grandchildren.

Bob and his brother Gerald “Corky” Hagan opened Hagan Brother’s D-X in 1961. Bob continued the business as Hagan’s D-X after Corky died. A true full-service station, Bob offered a free conversation with every fill-up.

Bob retired in 1995. He continued his story telling as the unofficial greeter at the Kingsley post office. An avid outdoorsman, he hunted and fished to his heart’s content. He and his wife Helen owned a small vacation home at Lake Okoboji where they spent weekends visiting with family and friends. Bob enjoyed watching and feeding birds. He very much enjoyed purple martins and a persistent dislike of sparrows. On the day he passed away, purple martins returned to his martin house complex.

Bob is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Mike (Joan) Hagan; Dan (Donna) Hagan, and Jeff (Lynda) Hagan; daughters, Patti (Dennis) Bollin, Kathy Johnson (Steve Schiltz), and Leanne (Norm) Seablom; 18 grandchildren; and 28.5 great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Gene and Corky.