Trust Notice — Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn
IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:
Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust
To all persons regarding Lowell W. Washbum, deceased, who died on or about March 8, 2021.
You are hereby notified that Frederick E. Washburn, Michael W. Washburn, and Kathleen F.E. Singleton are the trustees of the Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust dated on September 15, 1999. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated on April 6, 2021.
________________________
Frederick E. Washburn
Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust
86975 8685 Road
Allen, NE 68710
Michael W. Washburn
Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust
1545 Dallas Avenue
Lawton, IA 51030
Kathleen F. E. Singleton
Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust
25632 Main Street
Sioux City, IA 51108
Glenn A. Metcalf #AT0005287, Attorney for Trustee
Metcalf & Beardshear
232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454
Moville, Iowa 51039
Date of second publication:
April 22, 2021
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 15, 2021
and Thursday, April 22, 2021