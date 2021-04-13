Trust Notice — Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust

To all persons regarding Lowell W. Washbum, deceased, who died on or about March 8, 2021.

You are hereby notified that Frederick E. Washburn, Michael W. Washburn, and Kathleen F.E. Singleton are the trustees of the Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust dated on September 15, 1999. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on April 6, 2021.

________________________

Frederick E. Washburn

Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust

86975 8685 Road

Allen, NE 68710

Michael W. Washburn

Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust

1545 Dallas Avenue

Lawton, IA 51030

Kathleen F. E. Singleton

Lowell W. and Franziska Washburn Revocable Trust

25632 Main Street

Sioux City, IA 51108

Glenn A. Metcalf #AT0005287, Attorney for Trustee

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

April 22, 2021

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 15, 2021

and Thursday, April 22, 2021