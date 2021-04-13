Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 23, 2021

MARCH 23, 2021

TWELFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the agenda for March 23, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 16, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $862,461.54. Copy filed.

To approve items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Erin Warrior, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-22-21, $22.15/hour, -13%=-$2.99/hour. Position Transfer to Civilian Jailer.; and transfer of Sasha Downs, Service Officer, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 03-26-21, $25.83/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Veteran Affairs Service Officer. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $25.14/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Pat Weaver. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for CenturyLink. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for Social Work Month 2021 Proclamation “Social Workers are Essential”. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,145

SOCIAL WORK MONTH 2021 PROCLAMATION

“SOCIAL WORKERS ARE ESSENTIAL”

WHEREAS, the Social Work Profession for decades has been dedicated to improving human well-being and enhancing the basic needs of all people — especially the most vulnerable among us;

WHEREAS, this year’s Social Work Month theme, Social Workers are Essential, embodies the heroic contributions of the Social Work profession to our nation, including the work Social Workers have done to heal our nation during these times of pandemic, racial unrest, economic uncertainty and political divisiveness;

WHEREAS, Social Workers have always been present in times of crisis, helping people overcome issues such as death and grief and helping people and communities recover from natural disasters such as fires, hurricanes and earthquakes;

WHEREAS, Social Workers have helped this nation live up to its values by successfully advocating for equal rights for all people, no matter their race, sexual identity, gender, gender expression, culture or religion;

WHEREAS, the Social Work Profession is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States, with nearly 800,000 people expected to be employed as Social Workers by 2028;

WHEREAS, Social Workers work in all parts of our society to empower people to live to their fullest potential;

WHEREAS, School Social Workers have worked with families and school throughout the pandemic to ensure students reach their full academic and personal potential;

WHEREAS, Social Workers play a crucial role in our nation’s health care system and have played a key role in this nation’s response to COVID-19 and helping individuals, families and communities cope with the epidemic;

WHEREAS, Social Workers for generations have advocated for positive changes that have made our society a better place to live, including urging policymakers to adopt the minimum wage, improve workplace safety, and enact social safety net programs that help ameliorate hunger, homelessness, and poverty;

WHEREAS, Social Workers are one of the largest groups of mental health care providers in the United States, and work daily to help people — whether in person or remotely — overcome substance use disorders and mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety;

WHEREAS, Social Workers will continue to stand ready to assist our nation in overcoming present and future challenges, including pushing for racial equity, ending gun violence, improving health care and mental health care for all and urging lawmakers to adopt immigration reforms;

NOW THEREFORE, in recognition of the numerous contributions made by America’s Social Workers, I Rocky De Witt proclaim the month of March 2021 as National Social Work Month and call upon all citizens to join the National Association of Social Workers and Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in celebration and support of the Social Work Profession.

SO DATED this 23rd day of March 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the final staff report and Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 3/15/21 meeting. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson so sign a Resolution accepting and approving Rainbow Addition, a Minor Subdivision to Woodbury County, Iowa final plat. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,146

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING RAINBOW ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING RAINBOW ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

WHEREAS, THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR DID ON THE 15TH DAY OF MARCH, 2021, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS RAINBOW ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT RAINBOW ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRPERSON AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 23RD DAY OF MARCH, 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Pavement Markings for 2021. The bids are as follows:

• Vogel Traffic Services, Orange City, IA — $109,375.00

• Dakota Traffic Services, Lawton, IA — $130,850.00

• Iowa Plains Signing, Slater, IA — $139,535.00

Motion by Monson second by Radig to receive the bids pavement markings for 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to award the bid for Pavement Markings 2021 to Vogel Traffic Services, Orange City, for $109,375.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive for signatures a Resolution setting date for public hearing for vacating road right of way. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,147

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION SETTING DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING FOR VACATING ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), as amended, seeks to set a date for public hearing to vacate platted roads and alleys, and

WHEREAS, described roads and alleys were platted and dedicated to the public but never used or developed by the county or city as roads and alleys,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 4:40 P.M CDT, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, the County Board will hold a Public Hearing to vacate the right-of-way described as follows:

Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Third Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

1. All of Hoyne Avenue.

2. All of Decatur Avenue, 30í in width, adjacent to Block 28 and south of platted Ivy Street.

3. All of the 16’ width alley in block 28 and south of platted Ivy Street.

Vacate in Morningside Addition to Sioux City Iowa, Second Filing located in Section 4, T88N, R47W

1. All of Hoyne Avenue lying between Block 30 & 31 and Block 32 & 33.

2. All of Irving Avenue, 60í in width, adjacent to blocks 31 & 32.

3. All of Vine Street west of Wells Avenue.

4. All of Vine Street from the west line of the alley running through Blocks 31 & 32, thence east to its termination.

5. All of Morningside Avenue from the west line of Wells Avenue, thence east to its termination.

6. All of Wells Avenue between Blocks 33 & 34.

7. All alleys in Blocks 28, 30, 31, 32 & 33.

8. All of Decatur Ave, 30í in width, north of Vine Street, adjacent to Block 28.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of March 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project #G-2021 Stockpile Haul with Hallett Materials, Wall Lake, IA, for $443,350.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project #G-2021 Stockpile Wright Pit with Hallett Materials, Wall Lake, IA, for $123,750.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by DeWitt second by Ung to approve the FY 20/21 parking plan. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Ung to delay the sale of the Prairie Hills county farmland until the fall of 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to approve the contribution of up to $2,000,000.00 to the LEC Authority for site preparations to make the project shovel ready. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to replenish the General Basic Fund cash reserves from the sale of the county farm or the The American Reserve Plan Act of 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to approve to cash rent the county farm for 2021 and receive bids by 4:00 p.m. on April 1, 2021 and setting the date to approve the lease on April 6, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to publish notice of the intention of the Board of Supervisors to appoint the County Treasurer. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Monson second by Radig to approve the interview information form. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented about unnamed Lake project near Correctionville and Little Sioux Park. Copy filed.

Information was presented about CIP prioritization for Covid-19 Local Government Relief Funds. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 30, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

