Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — March 30, 2021

MARCH 30, 2021

THIRTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Monson, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for March 30, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 23, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $457,426.49. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Loni Kuhlmann, Director, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 03-22-21, $61,000/year, 22%=$11,000/year. Salary Increase.; the appointment of Kathryn Jones, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 04-06-21, $19.83/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-10-21. Entry Level Salary: $19.83/hour.; the separation of Kyler Groves, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 04-09-21. Resignation.; the reclassification of Sage Lewis, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-11-21, $31.14/hour, 6.5%=$1.91/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Deputy.; and reclassification of Timothy Cowles, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-13-21, $20.05/hour, 5.4%=$1.04/hour. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract; from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA: $24.31/hour. Copy filed.

To approve to increase the dependent care FSA limit to $10,500. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894711203003, 4534 Polk St.

RESOLUTION #13,147

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Four (4) in Block Seven (7) of Leeds Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (4534 Polk Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 13th Day of April 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 13th Day of April, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $316.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 30th Day of March, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class A Liquor License (LA) (Private Club) with Sunday sales privileges for the White Horse Patrol Club, effective 04/26/21 through 0/25/22. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Presentation of resolution thanking and commending Bryan Maron for his years of service to Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #CP-2021, annual corrugated metal pipe purchase for 2021. The bids are as follows:

• TrueNorth Steel, Fargo, ND — $149,399.99

• Metal Culverts Inc., Maryville, MO — $125,744.40

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the bids and return them to County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Monson to award the bid for project #CP-2021, annual corrugated metal pipe purchase for 2021 to Metal Culverts Inc., Maryville, MO, for $125,744.40. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the final pay voucher for project #FM-CO97(137)ó55-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approval of FY22 Maximum Property Tax Dollars. Carried 5-0.

APPROVAL OF FY22

MAXIMUM PROPERTY TAX DOLLARS

RESOLUTION #13,148

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have considered the proposed FY22 county maximum property tax dollars for both General County Services and Rural County Services, and

WHEREAS, a notice concerning the proposed county maximum property tax dollars was published as required and posted on county web site and/or social media accounts if applicable, and

WHEREAS, a public hearing concerning the proposed county maximum property tax dollars was held on March 9, 2021,

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County that the maximum property tax dollars for General County Services and Rural County Services for FY22 shall not exceed the following:

General County Services — $30,028,428

Rural County Services — $3,320,368

The Maximum Property Tax dollars requested in either General County Services or Rural County Services for FY22 does not represent an increase of 102% from the Maximum Property Tax dollars requested for FY21

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Monson to set a public hearing for proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget and for to levy General Basic property tax rate which exceed statutory maximum for April 20, 2021 at 4:50 p.m. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The adoption of Fiscal Year 2022 budget and resolution was postponed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 6, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

