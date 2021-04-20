Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — April 12, 2021

Anthon City Council

APRIL 12, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on April 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present at City Hall were Barbara Benson, Corey Hamman and Allan Pithan. Jerry Boggs and Lisa Petersen were absent. Also present were: Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Tony McFarland, Deputy Heidi Reising, Megan Brown, Dawn Stange, Karen Newman, Polly Pithan, Adam and Dawn Henderson.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Heidi Reising presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 53 hours and 15 minutes, responded to 2 calls for service and spent 4 hours at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Hamman, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from March 8, March 24, and April 1, 2021 meetings, financial reports as filed, renew the Class C Liquor License with Sunday sales and Outdoor Service for The Little Siouxloon. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Hamman and Pithan; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Hamman, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 3-0.

COMMERCIAL/ADVERTISING PRESENTATION: Powell Broadcasting Company representative Megan Brown presented Council with possible commercial/advertising opportunities for the City and businesses.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, presented information on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which would provide the City with funding in regards to COVID 19 relief. Dirksen provided updates regarding the 315 E Main St property.

CURB/SIDEWALK CONCERNS: Council plan to investigate further guidance with how to proceed with the curbs located on 2nd Ave and Main.

AMEND 2020/2021 BUDGET: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Hamman, to hold a public hearing on May 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider a first amendment to the 2020/2021 budget. Carried 3-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment of Current City Budget as required by law.

MRHD GRANT: Pithan presented the Anthon Community Center plans to pursue the Missouri River Historic Development 2021 Special Grant to aid in the expansion of the Community Center. Motion by Hamman, seconded by Benson to provide City support of contributions of up to 25% match of the awarded amount to meet funding requirements set forth in the MRHD Grant, should it be awarded to the Anthon Community Center. Carried 3-0.

1st READING OF ORDINANCE #217: As required by the SRF loan the city’s financial advisor, Owen Gerard, PFM, did a water cashflow analysis and proposed rates that will be needed to repay the loan. Their projected rates set the base water rate at $25.63 and the usage rate at $9.46/1000 gallons. Pithan introduced Ordinance #217 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER RATES”. Pithan moved and Hamman seconded to approve the first reading of Ordinance #217. On roll call vote was: ayes – Benson, Hamman, and Pithan; nays — none.

SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY (NOT REAL PROPERTY) AT 502 E Bridge St., Anthon, IA: No bids were received. Motion by Hamman, seconded by Pithan moved to table the sale of the house until the May 10, 2021 Council Meeting. Carried 3-0.

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT 307 E. Randolph St.: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Benson, to hold a public hearing on May 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider the sale of real property at 307 E. Randolph St. for $500.00 to Adam and Dawn Henderson, contingent on if they are the successful bidder of the house currently located at 502 E Bridge St. Carried 3-0.

COMMERCIAL/ADVERTISING PRESENTATION: KTIV representative Dawn Stange presented Council with possible commercial/advertising opportunities for the City and businesses.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: McFarland reported the flushing of the fire hydrants is scheduled for May 3rd – 7th, 2021. City Clerk reported City Wide Garage sales are scheduled for April 23rd and 24th, 2021 and Clean Up day is scheduled for April 27th, 2021.

March Receipts: General- $25629.18; RUT-$2445.67; LOST-$12021.24; Debt Service-$1175.46; Water-$14782.37; Water Capital Project-$9974.00; Sewer-$8898.93; Electric-$75275.01. Total: $150201.86. Expenses: General-$41355.34; RUT-$5666.60; Water-$26542.00; Sewer-$10355.34; Electric-$87807.30. Total: $171726.58.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Benson, seconded by Hamman, to adjourn. Carried 3-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

APRIL 2021 CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,478.50

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.67

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY OPAC YRLY SUBSCRIPTION$100.00

CAMANCHE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $6.00

CAP LLC CRUSHED CONCRETE $83.64

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIAL $133.62

CENTURY LINK PHONE $3.74

MARK CLOUD SNOW REMOVAL $60.00

COLLINS AGENCY INSURANCE $54,485.00

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $226.00

DAN LEE DEPOSIT REFUND $120.00

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $22.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,000.11

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,270.75

IRS FED/FICA TAX $1,981.30

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $2,273.93

FELD EQUIPMENT CO. FIRE EXT TESTING $150.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $13.00

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $685.05

OMG MIDWEST, INC. ROAD GRAVEL $111.03

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $146.25

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $621.25

HOLLY ROWE DEPOSIT REFUND $309.35

IPERS IPERS $2,736.54

JAMES KENYON LIBRARY MATERIAL $30.00

DAWN JOHANNSEN REBATES $50.00

LOFFLER ANNUAL CONTRACT $180.40

LONG LINES PHONE $380.29

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,825.00

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS SERVICE AGREEMENT $319.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $67.06

OUR IOWA LIBRARY MATERIALS $34.98

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES $665.00

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES.$41.65

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. SERVICE LABOR $140.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,125.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDING $48.00

SPS WORKS DOG TAGS $147.01

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING EXCAVATION $300.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $139.85

JENIFER UMBACH MILEAGE $100.24

UMBACH SEED & FEED GRASS SEED $87.50

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $665.65

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $5,393.31

WESCO SUPPLIES $2,307.99

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $905.00

WIMECA ENERGY $33,916.64

Accounts Payable Total $124,866.70

Payroll Checks $13,832.93

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $138,699.63

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021