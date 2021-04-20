| logout
Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing
Anthon City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider an offer from Adam and Dawn Henderson for Lot Nine (9), Block Thirteen (13), City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa for $500.00.
The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on the offer. City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Dated this 12th day of April, 2021
City of Anthon
By:___________________
Tammy Reimer, Mayor
Attest:
________________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 22, 2021