Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing

Anthon City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider an offer from Adam and Dawn Henderson for Lot Nine (9), Block Thirteen (13), City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa for $500.00.

The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on the offer. City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Dated this 12th day of April, 2021

City of Anthon

By:___________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

Attest:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021