Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — April 13, 2021

Bronson City Council

April 13, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of March, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 25 hrs. and 52 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 8 hours performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report. Dylan reported that he needs to order ambulance supplies at around $350.00. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the purchase.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He had a bid on the salt bin for around $12680.00. Council discussed the matter and tabled it till next month’s meeting. CJ said they are working on putting up the second playground. Ground has been leveled and stakes have been put into place. He said he thinks he will be getting help from the air base where he works erecting and putting together the playset. Hopefully it will be done by this weekend, weather permitting. A bid was presented from Frank’s Asphalt for $885.00 to put in a sidewalk where the town put up the solar crosswalk.

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to accept the bid for the new sidewalk. A bid was presented for painting the pavement marking for the crosswalk in the amount of $2450.00. After much discussion, matter tabled until next meeting.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present, but left a list of things for the council to discuss. All houses with the exception of 3 have the new water meters put in. After discussing the matter, a notice will be sent out to the 3 property owners to schedule their install of new meter by May 17th to avoid a disruption of their water service. Nick also left a detail of the Eye on Water service offered by the water meter company. This service would alert homeowners to a leak in their water service. Cost will be $1200.00 for the first year and then $600.00 after that. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have the City pay for the service. Nick will get with the company and flyers will go out as to how residents can set up the service on their phone if they wish to do it. This will be a 2 year trial to see how many residents actually sign up for the service and use it. If there is little use, the city can end the service due to lack of use. Matter of sewer inspections was brought up. Every homeowner who sells their house is required to do a sewer inspection. It was brought up that a house was sold in Bronson and did not have the inspection done. A letter will go out to the new homeowner.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular March 9th meeting and Special meeting on March 29th.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

50.63

General

10,115.94 17,979.63

Garbage

2343.25 1630.42

Road Use Tax

1087.97 799.41

Ambulance

983.25 0.00

Water

7283.66 4278.77

Sewer

1856.32 1782.28

Local Option Sales Tax

6485.78 1583.33

Insurance

162.39 8629.00

MARCH TOTAL REVENUE

$30,369.19

MARCH DISBURSEMENTS

$36,682.84

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR APRIL 2021 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1539.32

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

D&H Plumbing water project $610.00

HAKA LLC diesel ambulance $121.50

HAKA LLC city truck $105.00

LG Everist rock for alleys $2681.50

LP Gill landfill 4th qtr. $1610.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $163.50

Metering & Technology water project $776.44

Moville Record publications $258.14

PCC ambulance billing $273.99

Rodney Propane shelter house $220.00

Rodney Propane city hall $136.40

Siouxland District Health bacteriological $14.00

TAPCO pedestrian sign $186.00

Wiatel telephone bill $80.85

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $600.00

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

There was a question on the Fire Dept bill from last month. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay $1812.19 for half of the utilities the city pays the Fire Dept in order to house the ambulance.

Councilman Merchant asked to be reimbursed for the purchase of a new drag for the baseball field. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to reimburse Councilman Merchant in the amount of $192.59.

Business:

1. MRHD grant: The city received $6659.00 from the MRHD grant for LED retro conversion and bridge lighting at the park.

2. Spring Clean Up days will be May 20th thru May 24th. CHN will provide a dumpster the afternoon of the 20th and pick it back up morning of the 24th. No appliances, metal, tires, or hazardous chemicals will be accepted.

3. ICAP grant: Clerk Jessen will apply for the $1000.00 ICAP grant to be used towards the purchase of a salt bin so the city can store salt and sand for the city to use on streets in the winter.

4. Nuisance letters: After discussing the matter, council would like to table the matter till the next regular meeting.

5. $500.00 donation to the Little League: tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: would like the concession stand to be opened and asked Clerk Jessen to purchase toilet paper and paper towels for the concession stand. CJ said he would open up the concession stand as soon as the weather permits.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: will be going to Montana from April 28th-May 8th. She reported that she will still be able to do her duties from her laptop.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:45 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021