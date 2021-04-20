| logout
City of Kingsley — Notice of Public Hearing
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing on May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kingsley Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa 51028, to vacate the following described property:
That portion of Dover Street laying South of West 1st Street, City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa
Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.
Dated this 15th day of April, 2021.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest:
/s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 22, 2021