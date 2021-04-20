City of Kingsley — Notice of Public Hearing

City of Kingsley

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Kingsley shall hold a public hearing on May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kingsley Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa 51028, to vacate the following described property:

That portion of Dover Street laying South of West 1st Street, City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.

Dated this 15th day of April, 2021.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021