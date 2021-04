City of Pierson

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the Event Sign. The hearing will be held May 12th 2021 at 7PM at the Pierson City Hall. Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021