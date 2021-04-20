Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — April 5, 2021

Kingsley City Council

April 5, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on April 5, 2021. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the March 9, 2021 meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. Correction: Water tower work will begin this fall.

Maintenance report: Snow equipment is stored, started mowing, cleaning shelter house, painting of shelter house will be done this spring. Porta-pot will be placed at park.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Amazon.com, supplies/books 926.29

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 54.30

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 746.43

Barco, signs 238.49

Bohle Construction, snow removal 2,030.00

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 187.72

Capper’s Farmer, Lib subscription 22.95

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

Demco, Lib supplies 57.26

DSM Construction, park awnings 2,075.00

EMC Insurance, annual property insurance 73,740.00

First Net, police phone/tablet 182.42

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,008.00

Frontier, phone bill 287.17

Game & Fish, Lib subscription 5.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins. March 15.12

Grit, Lib subscription 18.95

Iowa Total Care, Amb refund 124.25

Ipers, Ipers 3,888.90

IRS, Fed/Fica 6,030.40

JoEtte Hiemstra, CPR class 140.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 198.95

Kingsley Vol Amb, March runs 1,230.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (March) 760.00

KPTH, advertising (March) 1,700.00

Loffler, Lib printer contract 693.43

PCC, ambulance billing (Jan & Feb) 1,275.63

Ply Co Landfill, March tonnage 6,656.69

Ply Co Museum, donation 200.00

Presto-X, pest control 106.00

Quill, ofc supplies 398.42

Rick Bohle, March expenses & mileage 156.93

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 80.00

Storey Kenworthy, laser checks 407.52

Terracon, asbestos testing 1,325.00

Thompson, labor and battery Comm. Building 318.25

Truck Equipment, sweeper brooms 469.00

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 5,098.47

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 185.40

WEX, gas 1,702.97

Wiatel, phone/internet 543.60

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chgs 400.00

Clark’s Hardware supplies 361.08

MidAmerican, utilities (March) 3,133.79

Rolling Oil, service/supplies 286.74

Doug Koch, cleaning 325.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 359.31

The Record, publications 236.10

Plendl Feed Service, grass seed 62.50

IAMU, CCR report 50.00

Sanitary Services, 1st qtr 2021 garbage 22,620.00

Total 143,546.82

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point, Large print books 55.42

Cengage, Lib books 638.06

Texas Med Screening, blood pressure machine 1,068.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 35,603.30; Road Use, 19,626.82; Employee Benefits, 7,888.20; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 8,700.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 7,029.39; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 7,374.58; Sewer, 9,589.52; Solid Waste, 7,080.49. Total: 94,192.30. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 46,469.61; Operating Grants, 7,882.44; General, 68,175.04; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 122,527.09.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report distributed. Officer Hamann said applications are still being accepted for open position. Part-time officers will be paid at a rate of $17.00/hour per the Council. The Ford Interceptor is back in service. Part-time officers will be using the Chevy Tahoe. Council agreed to have camera and cage installed in Tahoe at a cost of $850.00. Officer Hamann will be purchasing a rifle and shotgun and will be pay back the cost to the city. He will talk with Dave Riemenschneider about the purchase.

Fire report: Five (5) fire calls in March. One (1) structure and one (1) house. Controlled burn of 320 acres of CRP. Fire department voted to purchase new pumper at a cost of $83,000.00. Delivery is one year out. Will get rid of 1984 truck. All trucks will be serviced this spring.

Julie Culler presented a proposal to the Council concerning paid time off. On motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, the following benefits were approved. Vacation: One (1) year, five (5) days; Two (2) years, ten (10) days; Five (5) years, fifteen (15) days; Ten (10) years, twenty (20) days. Sick leave: Accrue one (1) day per month with a limit of twelve (12) weeks. Personal leave: Two (2) days per year; Funeral leave: Five (5) days for the death of a spouse, child or parent; three (3) days for the death of a grandparent or sibling (including in-laws). Effective July 1, 2021.

7:30 p.m. Melissa Wurth represented the K-P Little League. She reported that 108 kids registered for programs and gave information on their budget. The City will again contribute $4,000.00 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Discussed the purchase of 23 and 25 West Second St. buildings, asbestos removal and demolition. Will be taking bids on the project on June 7, 2021 with the assistance of True Engineering.

Set hearing date for May 3, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. for vacating Dover St. south of West 1st St. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, to have a resolution for the May meeting, all voted aye, motion carried.

Matt Bubke item was tabled.

Building permits: Matt Spreng, storage; Mike Henry, garage.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021