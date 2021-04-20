Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — April 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

NEWSPAPER REPORT

April 2021

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 130.00

Allied 100, LLC Supplies 289.50

Bailey, Scott Reimburse 465.04

Bohle Construction LLC Services 560.00

Bottjen, Sarah Cheer judge 10.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 1,150.99

Cherokee Comm School District Entry Fee 180.00

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 1,295.80

Chuck’s Piano Service Services 185.00

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 240.73

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 78.02

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 198.35

Control System Specialists Heat-Vent Repairs/Service 1,729.68

FS Repair Repairs 85.00

FEH Associates Inc Architectural Study 4,564.95

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 2,307.69

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 775.72

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Hackett, Kristine Reimbursement 42.90

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 1,565.05

Holiday Inn Downtown Lodging 1,001.28

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 478.86

Huth, Roxanne Reimburse 70.32

Iowa Dept. Of Human Services Medicaid Reimburse.. 12,612.68

Iowa Girls High School Ath. Union Supplies 40.00

Instrumentalist Awards Instr. Supplies 200.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 125.70

Iowa Division Of Labor Services Boiler Inspection Fees 80.00

Iowa High School Athletic Assn Dues/Fees 110.75

Josh’s Truck Alignments Service 267.59

Josten’s Instr Supplies 152.90

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 261.50

K-P Music Boosters Reimbursement 4.00

Kingsley Chamber Of Commerce Dues/Fees 50.00

Kmk Apparel & Design LLC Printing Supplies 709.00

Krispy Kreme Rion, LLC Jr. Class Fundraising 3,300.30

Kuchel, Arielle Cheer Judge 10.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 217,518.65

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 1,214.66

Loreth, Heather Reimburse 47.19

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 91.88

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 34,314.53

March, Janis Reimburse 25.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn/Remsen-Union Entry Fee 160.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 193.99

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 40.56

McPike, Milt Official 110.00

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 356.80

Medical Enterprises, Inc. Drug Testing Supplies 24.00

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 78.65

Michael Pratt Jr. Construction Inc. Services 300.00

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 9,824.66

Mount Marty University Entry Fee 300.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 538.84

Mr. Tunes Mobile Music Services 575.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 192.58

Newberg, Ladonna Reimbursement 25.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 80.50

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 237.50

Presto X Company Pest Control 116.00

Rohde, Annie Cheer Judge 10.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 3,615.19

Roto Rooter Plumbing Service 445.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 179.48

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Savvas Learning Company LLC Supplies 761.27

School Bus Sales Repair Parts/Service 377.02

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 430.94

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 15.60

Schweitzberger, Laurie Reimbursement 15.60

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,596.47

Shane’s Glass & More Services 100.00

Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Entry Fee 180.00

Sizzlin’ J’s Prom Meal 1,357.00

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 243.81

Stanwick, Maggie Cheer Judge 10.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 1,198.43

Thompson, Grant Official 110.00

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 1,604.48

Time Clock Plus Time Clock Software 12.00

Verizon Wireless Services 357.49

Walsworth Services 3,290.85

Welte, Brad Reimburse 20.00

Westwood High School Entry Fees 48.00

Wexbank Vehicle Gas Expense 60.79

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 514.10

William V. MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 760.30

Woodbury Central School Cross Country Shared 2,748.23

World’s Finest Chocolate Inc. Fund Raising Supply 4,640.75

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021