Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — April 13, 2021

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

April 13, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Collins, Pratt and Herbold

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the March minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $50,054.20 from the general fund, $7,725.97 from the schoolhouse funds, $34,347.52 from lunch fund, $16,264.34 from the Kingsley activity fund, $4,717.15 from Pierson activity fund and $217,518.65 from Sales Tax Bond fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Discussed year-to-date revenue and expenses. Every three years, IPERS completes a compliance review. On April 7th, Kingsley-Pierson was in compliance with Iowa Code 97B and Iowa Administrative Rules 495 for the year 2020. ESSER Cares I funds were distributed to Kingsley-Pierson in May 2020. As of January 31, 2021, ESSER Cares I funding in the amount of $50,707 was expensed for employee FFCRA wages, software licenses, chrome books, computer supplies, water bottle fillers and cleaning supplies. A special board meeting will be held next week to discuss FY22 renewal agreements. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• ISASP testing will be this week and next week. MidStates will be offering a money smart week for grades 4th-6th. Kindergarten Round-Up will be held Friday, April 16th at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Track season is underway, April 15th and April 20th in Kingsley. The elementary track meet will be held May 19th. On April 21st, the 5th grade students will have DARE graduation. Heroes Day for 8th grade is scheduled for May 12 at 8:45 a.m. Elementary concert will be May 17th and the Middle School concert will be May 18th. Orientation day for the 4th and 8th grades will be May 17th. Middle School candy sales were successful. The top sellers were Honesty Monell, Joe Reinking and Tessa Utesch.

Supt. Bailey

• Prom is done. I believe the kids had a lot of fun during the Grand March, Meal and Dance. Most of the students were gone by 11:15 and they had to be back for after prom by 12:15. Track and Golf Season is in full swing. The weather has cooperated, for the most part but we shall see how much of a fan Mother Nature is of spoiling activities. Golf has asked for additional help because of numbers. Varsity meets different places than JV meets. Practices etc. There are 16 boys and 19 girls. ISASP test is the first time in 2 years. All schools need to understand there will be some learning loss due to the pandemic and the shutdown of schools last spring. This is reported out in the Iowa School Report Card. High School Spring Concert is scheduled for the 11th of May. Senior Awards Night is the 12th of May. Graduation is the 16th of May.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan

• Our numbers have stayed consistent. This allows us to maintain the masks mandated in the classrooms where you cannot social distance and masks will be voluntary in the hallways during passing times and while the students are in the commons area. The administration will continue to monitor and update as needed.

9. NEW BUSINESS

• Late Filed Open Enrollment Request:

The open enrollment deadline is March 1, 2021. Mr. Bailey received late filing open enrollment papers on March 24, 2021. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to deny the late filed open enrollment applications. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2021-2022 Budget – Public Hearing:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to open the public hearing on the 2021/2022 budget at 6:35 a.m. There was no written or verbal public comment. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to close the public comment at 6:37 a.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2021/2022 Budget Adoption:

Motion Herbold, second by Collins to adopt the 2021/2022 budget with a levy rate of 11.58090. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2021-2022 Hearing on Proposed School Calendar

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to open the public hearing on the 2021/2022 calendar at 6:47 a.m. All voted aye, motion carried. Erin Chute commented on the proposed school calendar. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to close the public comment at 6:48 a.m.

All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2021-2022 Calendar Adoption

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the 2021/2022 school calendar. The first day of school will be August 24th with the last day scheduled for May 25th, before snow days. Graduation will be May 22nd. Collins, Pratt and Herbold voted aye. Haggin voted nay, motion carried.

• Resignation:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to accept Erin Chute’s resignation at the end of the school year. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey and the Board thanked Erin for her years of service to the district.

• Certified Contract Listing:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the 2021/2022 certified contract listing. All voted aye, motion carried

• TLC Contracts:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the Instructional Coach TLC contracts with a $7,500 contract for 7 extended contract days. These contracts will be approved for Amy Bailey, Laura Boustead, Kate Goodwin, Kris Hackett and Michelle Schroeder. All voted aye, motion carried

• Superintendent Contract:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve a 2 year contract for Scott Bailey, Superintendent starting July 1st in the 2021/2022 school year. This contract will be a 50-50 shared contract with River Valley Community School. The first year contract will be $147,000 and the second year contract will be $152,000. In addition, Kingsley-Pierson will be responsible for another $8,782.32 of salary. The shared contract will include family insurance, a $2,400 cell phone allowance and a $3,600 car allowance. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Building Projects:

1. Walk-in Cooler for Kitchen. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve $33,780 Lawler bid for a walk-in cooler from the Lunch fund. All voted aye, motion carried. Construction will be started after school is out.

2. Conduit for Sound and Internet. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve $11,876 for additional conduit bid through L&L Builders. All voted aye, motion carried.

3. Additional Parking – West Side of building. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve $17,964 bid through L&L Builders for additional parking on the west side of the school. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. Lighted Kingsley-Pierson sign. Discussion will be tabled until the next Board meeting with additional information from the architect. Haggin left meeting at 7:20 a.m.

5. Discussion on the use of ESSER Cares II/III funds.

• 2021-2022 College Now Contract:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the 2021-2022 College Now Contract with Western Iowa Tech Community College for concurrent enrollment classes. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Request: None at this time.

*A special board meeting will be held on April 22nd at 6 p.m.

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:34 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021