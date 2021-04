Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — April 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

April 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 62.00

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS PLANT FOR MAHONEY FAMILY 58.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY replacement panel scissor lift 124.76

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 225.92

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON sped field trip 13.53

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 4,608.09

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Copier Service 3,413.32

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 348.43

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 566.16

COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING COMPANY GPS Puck and support 264.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BELT FAN 284.86

BUS BATTERY

CUSTOM WOODWORKS LIMITED locks 327.51

DEMME LEARNING curriculum 108.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 43.14

ERICKSON, DALE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 58.50

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY MONITORING 90.00

FOLKERS, MADISON TAG SUPPLIES 23.40

GRAU, ROSE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

HAKA GAS 1,316.60

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 41.94

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS LLC Awards for band and choir students 30.75

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS 2021-22 MEMBERSHIP DUES 2,731.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 6,344.42

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC.

Solo/ensemble music 164.50

Music for May band concert

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. Honor Roll 1,475.00

L.G. EVERIST INC. rock 686.64

LAKESHORE LEARNING HEADPHONES 603.62

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 134.27

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINWELD Welding Supplies 211.15

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Method book 9.49

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 12,663.77

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS repair rock chips 379.90

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 316.88

MRLA, DAVID REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 208.80

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 MENTORING PROGRAM CLASSROOM STRATEGIES TRAINING 690.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

P/S PULLEY 513.98

BUS PARTS

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 40.50

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 114.50

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

PRIOR, CHARLES MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 500.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 77.36

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC delivery 180.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA spring legal lab 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. paper mache paper 84.85

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 127.14

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 125.40

SIGN PRO BLACK DECALS 25.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED BILLING 4,946.24

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 822.54

TNT SALES & SERVICE New hose for Power Washer.. 200.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES Cover for front Barrier on Bus 20 77.11

US BANK Chinese food for party on Friday 9,408.30

Academy conference

LessonPix renewal

Culinary Lab Supplies (general)

Ind. Tech Consumable Supplies

Ind. Tech consumable craft materials

MEALS AT CONFERENCE

Cutting Blade for Kubota

State Wrestling Expenditures

BOOKS FOR BOOK BASH

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 154.86

VERIZON Hotspots 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 666.79

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,194.31

Fund Total: 58,935.31

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 3,142.86

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA & CRAZY BREAD 1,681.00

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 14,312.48

US BANK MEMBERSHIP DUES, PANS, SHELF, CARTS 746.68

Fund Total: 19,883.02

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

4 SEASONS FUND RAISING STRAWBERRY FUNDRAISER 2,320.50

ALTA-AURELIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 190.00

BIRDSELL, MAGGIE MINI’S DANCE REFUND 30.00

CHUCK’S PIANO SERVICE PIANO TUNING 310.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS DANCE NIGHT SHIRTS 487.00

DON’S PRO SHOP BASKETBALL AWARDS 130.00

HARRIS, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 344.00

HOMER COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 300.00

I29 SPORTS JH BASKETBALL SHIRTS 196.00

IHSAA WRIST BANDS — STATE WRESTLING 50.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION FEES 550.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. SHEET MUSIC 614.27

JOSTEN’S, INC. STOLES, CAPS, GOWNS 680.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE.. 170.00

LINDUSKI, TRACI MINI’S DANCE REFUND 60.00

MESZ, BRYAN & CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 11.05

MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 300.00

NAGEL, RUSS SOLO/ENSEMBLE JUDGING 100.00

NANNESTAD, JOSH SOLO/ENSEMBLE JUDGING 150.00

NASP SCORING FEE 190.00

RIDGE VIEW HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 180.00

US BANK ARCHERY SUPPLIES, MEALS, STUDENT COUNCIL SUPPLIES, FFA SUPPLIES, STATE WRESTLING TICKETS, TRACK SUPPLIES, STATE WRESTLING LODGING & MEALS, SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 1,864.66

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL STATE SPEECH JUDGING FEE 100.00

Fund Total: 9,327.48

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

INCIDENT IQ, LLC IncidentIQ Renewal 4,927.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. BUS TIRES 860.64

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Chromebooks 10,994.00

Fund Total: 16,781.64

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021