Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — March 8, 2021
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, March 8, 2021
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools are Committed to Educational Excellence and Developing Responsible Citizens
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:30
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Woolridge, Scott, Sappingfield and Reinke present. Amick absent
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Communications
1. Board Member Update
H. Reports
1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s report
COVID numbers are still low.
FAST testing is complete and there were great gains from the fall.
CF Industries sent us a check for $7,769.73 for a grant for STEM projects various teachers applied for. All grants applied for were awarded. Thank you CF Industries!
The second dose of vaccinations took place last week Monday.
There are 3 student days that need to be made up as a result of cold and snow. There is not yet a decision for when those days will be made up.
Parent/Teacher conferences will be virtual next week.
2. Secondary Principal’s report
End of quarter is this week.
Iowa Assessments will be the 22nd-26th of March
Prom will be April 10. Dance is at Lofted View. Grand march and after prom at the elementary.
Large group speech had a very successful season
Individual state speech is this weekend.
State archery was held virtually this past weekend
Last week the National Guard came in with their Nerf archery set for Friday Fun Day.
Matt Peters qualified for state wrestling
3. Monthly financial report
Anderson presented monthly financial reports
4. Board bill auditor report
I. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Woolridge moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
J. Personnel
1. Approve resignation of cheer coach
Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Carrie Rice. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve hiring assistant football coach
Reinke moved to approve Matthew Wright as assistant football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve hiring assistant football coach
Reinke moved to approve Travis Binder as assistant football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve hiring assistant football coach
Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as assistant football coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained
5. Approve hiring volunteer assistant football coach
Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Peters as volunteer assistant football coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
6. Approve hiring volunteer assistant football coach
Reinke moved to approve Nick Zant as volunteer assistant football coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor;
7. Approve hiring volunteer assistant football coach
Woolridge moved to approve Michael Tolkamp as volunteer assistant football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
8. Approve hiring assistant softball coach
Reinke moved to approve Mady Bunnell as assistant softball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.
9. Approve hiring volunteer assistant softball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as volunteer assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained.
10. Approve hiring volunteer assistant softball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Kiahna Jenkins as volunteer assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
11. Approve hiring head football and basketball cheer coach
Sappingfield moved to approve Amy Lahrs as head football and basketball cheer coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. New Business
1. Approve summer bell schedule
Reinke moved to approve the summer bell schedule. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor
L. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 7:59
Rick Scott,Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 22, 2021