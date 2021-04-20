Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — March 8, 2021

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, March 8, 2021

7:00 p.m.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:30

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Woolridge, Scott, Sappingfield and Reinke present. Amick absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board Member Update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s report

COVID numbers are still low.

FAST testing is complete and there were great gains from the fall.

CF Industries sent us a check for $7,769.73 for a grant for STEM projects various teachers applied for. All grants applied for were awarded. Thank you CF Industries!

The second dose of vaccinations took place last week Monday.

There are 3 student days that need to be made up as a result of cold and snow. There is not yet a decision for when those days will be made up.

Parent/Teacher conferences will be virtual next week.

2. Secondary Principal’s report

End of quarter is this week.

Iowa Assessments will be the 22nd-26th of March

Prom will be April 10. Dance is at Lofted View. Grand march and after prom at the elementary.

Large group speech had a very successful season

Individual state speech is this weekend.

State archery was held virtually this past weekend

Last week the National Guard came in with their Nerf archery set for Friday Fun Day.

Matt Peters qualified for state wrestling

3. Monthly financial report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board bill auditor report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Woolridge moved to approve consent agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of cheer coach

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Carrie Rice. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring assistant football coach

Reinke moved to approve Matthew Wright as assistant football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring assistant football coach

Reinke moved to approve Travis Binder as assistant football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring assistant football coach

Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as assistant football coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained

5. Approve hiring volunteer assistant football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Austin Peters as volunteer assistant football coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve hiring volunteer assistant football coach

Reinke moved to approve Nick Zant as volunteer assistant football coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor;

7. Approve hiring volunteer assistant football coach

Woolridge moved to approve Michael Tolkamp as volunteer assistant football coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve hiring assistant softball coach

Reinke moved to approve Mady Bunnell as assistant softball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve hiring volunteer assistant softball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as volunteer assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained.

10. Approve hiring volunteer assistant softball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Kiahna Jenkins as volunteer assistant softball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve hiring head football and basketball cheer coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Amy Lahrs as head football and basketball cheer coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve summer bell schedule

Reinke moved to approve the summer bell schedule. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:59

Rick Scott,Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

