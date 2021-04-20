Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes/Bills — April 12, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

Monday, April 12th, 2021 — 7:00 PM

Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

Absent: Mead

Others: Three guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 22

President Wimmer called the budget hearing to order at 7:00 PM. No patrons were present to discuss the budget. Mr. Thelander summarized the proposed budget. Maple Valley district = $11.06 and Anthon-Oto district = $10.13. President Wimmer adjourned the hearing at 7:02 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Jacob Mitchell was present to speak on behalf of the student council regarding the next steps of a name change for the HS. The board acknowledged the student council for doing such a great job and challenged them to find ways to include the student body and community in deciding how to move forward on this in unity. Jacob also had a question about the shooting club fundraiser.

B. Correspondence – The MVAO foundation received a substantial donation to be used for new learning opportunities. Teachers are encouraged to submit their ideas to the foundation by early May.

III. Consent Agenda

Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

General $391,726.94; Management $4,885.59; PPEL $1,716.79; Activity $4,710.58; Hot Lunch $42,923.06; Infrastructure $30,552.62; Extra & Hourly Pay $82,844.28.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following: 4 ayes. Motion carried.

Resignations:

Shari Blake resignation as Elementary Principal and Shared Curriculum Director, Sarah Schmidt as Elementary Teacher in Mapleton, Dennis Weber as bus driver, Stephanie Petersen as Play Director, and Taylor Renner as Assistant Speech Coach and Assistant Play Director.

Hirings:

Tiffany Krier for special education teacher, Tim Kunze for middle school business and technology, Lexi Bratton for middle school math, Gaige Gill to transfer to a newly formed high school PE/Strength and Conditioning Teacher, and Derek Dougherty to transfer to the middle school social studies position vacated by Gaige Gill.

B. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 21-22 – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve contracts for Rob Paulsen (asst. baseball) and Kendra Sexton (asst softball). 4 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 21-22 – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the fall coaching contracts as presented. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes – Streck moved and

Schram seconded to approve changes to the middle school cell phone policy for immediate enforcement effective April 14, 2021. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Covid-19 Leave Days from ESSER funds – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the use of $10,000 of ESSER funds for COVID-19 leave days 1/1/21 – 6/1/21. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Additional Equipment Insurance – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the additional equipment insurance from Jester. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Health Insurance Proposals – The board tabled this item until they can discuss as a full board.

H. Track resurfacing and indoor athletic equipment purchase – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the bid for the resurfacing of our track from Fisher Tracks for $51,949. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Western Iowa Tech Concurrent Enrollment Contracts for 2021-2022 – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the WIT Concurrent Enrollment Contract. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

J. Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the proposed budget for 21-22. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Board retreat in early summer

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

B. Freshman Academy Schedule

C. Summer Driver’s Education Program

D. Facilities Budget and Plans for FY 22

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2021-2022

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

D. Approval Master Certified Contract

E. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 10th, 2021, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn –President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:19 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ABDO SPOTLIGHT – MAGIC WAGON SUPPLIES 1,316.19

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 177.52

ASSOCIATION FOR SUPERVISION/CU MEMBERSHIP 239.00

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 30.80

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 399.57

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 170.96

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 625.39

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. SOFTWARE 2,235.00

BRENNER’S SUPPLIES 535.00

BUCK, HARRY REIMBURSEMENT 11.76

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 414.70

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CAMERON, LUCY REIMBURSEMENT 35.07

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,191.52

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 366.24

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 14,311.12

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 40,812.11

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 565.48

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 550.79

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 19.90

DANBURY CATHOLIC REIMBURSEMENT 20,227.76

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 188.76

FCCLA NATIONALS MEMBERSHIP 169.00

FIRST SECURITY BANK CHANGE 40.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 86.13

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,947.60

HB SERVICE SERVICES 150.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 712.50

HEARTLAND SCHOOL TUITION 3,885.00

HEARTLAND TIRE TIRES 616.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 402.11

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 2,867.92

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 661.95

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES/SERVICES 3,150.90

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS LLC SUPPLIES 93.00

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 2,968.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 79.62

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES SERVICES 40.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 65.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 100.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 559.59

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 132.46

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 773.60

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 262.24

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD SUPPLIES 2,089.70

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 20.04

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 171.60

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 960.65

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 237.12

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSEMENT 111.54

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 58.70

MAPLE VALLEY PPEL REIMBURSEMENT 26,191.73

MAPLETON BP FUEL 924.53

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,560.50

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 322.43

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 21.90

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 267.82

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 76.14

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 3,183.00

MID BELL SUPPLIES 495.85

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 280.22

MVAO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND REIMBURSEMENT 72,427.54

NASCO SUPPLIES 1,197.83

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 1,704.69

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 4,356.69

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 706.87

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 385.78

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 436.23

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT 625.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER SUPPLIES 968.80

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 186.62

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 3,643.99

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 445.36

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 9,952.13

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 94.97

RECORD PRINTING SUPPLIES 1,508.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 156.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 41,459.94

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCE, INC. SERVICES 4,803.93

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 85.09

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 506.70

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 252.52

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL.. 1,243.33

SIMPLIFASTER SUPPLIES 596.00

SPENCER CSD TUITION 30,065.56

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES SUPPLIES 5,497.70

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION SERVICES 374.28

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,359.01

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 246.02

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 326.89

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 1,343.57

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 438.77

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.68

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 201.92

Fund Total: 391,726.94

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,885.59

Fund Total: 4,885.59

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

BAN-KOE SYSTEMS INC. SERVICES 1,323.79

H2O 4 U SERVICES 393.00

Fund Total: 1,716.79

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CARROLL KUEMPER HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 200.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 20.52

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 684.36

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 440.57

FCCLA NATIONALS REGISTRATION 95.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 337.22

HALLOWELL, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 32.07

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 476.90

HOOVER STATE OFFICE BUILDING, IDOR SALES TAX 139.00

IOWA FCCLA REGISTRATION/DUES 115.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION/DUES 150.00

MONONA COUNTY FARM BUREAU MEMBERSHIP 40.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 689.95

RESILITE SPORTS PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 499.30

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 80.49

SOUTHWEST VALLEY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 490.90

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 119.30

Fund Total: 4,710.58

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BEEF & BREW SUPPLIES 140.00

CLAUSEN, JACLYNN REIMBURSEMENT 229.65

DFA DAIRY BRANDS SUPPLIES 3,301.30

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 16,243.92

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 23,008.19

Fund Total: 42,923.06

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE SERVICES 440.00

DEMCO SUPPLIES 1,007.93

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL ROCK 1,187.19

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 297.50

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 1,595.08

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES 1,781.96

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 13,595.00

SBW DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS PARTS/SERVICES 5,206.70

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. SOFTWARE 1,271.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA PARTS/SERVICES 859.46

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS SUPPLIES 200.00

Fund Total: 30,552.62

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021