Moville City Council Minutes — April 7, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Mayor Fisher administered the Oath of Office to Nate Bauer. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, John Parks, and Joel Robinson are present. Tom Conolly is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for March, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed a fence permit from Justin Klein for their property at 410 South Street. Bauer motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the fence permit from Tim Terveer of 605 Clearview St. Malm motions to approved, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the fence permit from Brian Berkenpas for his property at 220 South Pearl St. Malm motions to approve the permit, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Dawn Thomas, Joe Barnes, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Sailer, Edgar Rodriguez, and Dianne Everhart. Chad Thompson joins via phone at 5:45 pm.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Council introduced Ordinance 2021-2 updating UTV/ATV/Golf Cart Ordinance to require registration and discussion followed. Council wishes to do some more research on the issue and revisit. Malm motions to table the Ordinance revision, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:08 pm Malm motions to open Public Hearing on the Authorization of a Loan Agreement and Issuance of Notes to Evidence the Obligations of the City Thereunder regarding 6th Street/East Drive project, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No written or verbal comments were received before or during the meeting regarding this hearing, so at around 6:09 pm Malm motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2021-20 instituting proceedings to take additional action to borrow the not-to-exceed $300,000 for the South 6th Street/East Drive Improvements project. Bauer motions to approve the Resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the bids from United Bank of Iowa for the 10 year or 5 year GO Capital Loan notes, series 2021. Malm motions to accept the 15 year GO Capital Loan note, series 2021 from United Bank of Iowa, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Appeals from the initial Vacant and Abandoned Buildings letters and prepared to either require registration for 2021 or allow an exemption for this year. Bauer motioned to allow an exemption for 6 S. 2nd Street, seconded by Malm. Bauer motioned to allow an exemption for 8 N. Pearl Street, seconded by Malm. Malm motions to exempt 35 N. 2nd Street, seconded by Robinson. Robinson motions to allow an exemption for 105 Main Street, seconded by Malm. Bauer motions to allow an exemption for 144 Ash, seconded by Malm. Malm motions to allow an exemption for 201 Main St., seconded by Bauer. Robinson motions to allow an exemption for 207 Main, seconded by Malm. Malm motions to allow an exemption for 233 Main, seconded by Bauer. Robinson motions to allow an exemption for 316 Ash, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries for all. Council reviewed the 2021 contract from Mosquito Control of Iowa to provide mosquito control. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Clerk Peterson discussed scheduling a committee meeting to discuss Woodbury County Library rates with a committee from their board. Council does not wish to change the rates proposed for next budget year and asked Clerk to invite the Library Board back to the council meeting where action may be taken regarding the rate. Mayor Fisher let the council know that the sidewalk committee had a meeting and the project is moving forward.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:55 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 22, 2021